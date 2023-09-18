Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, September 18, 2023
Monday, 18 September 2023, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Source: King Power Mahanakhon
Be@rbrick World Wide Tour 3 in Bangkok the First Time Ever in Southeast Asia Brought to You Exclusively by King Power Mahanakhon

BANGKOK, THAILAND / ACN Newswire / September 18, 2023 / King Power Mahanakhon is delighted to extend an exclusive invitation to all art enthusiasts and collectors as the BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 in Bangkok makes its highly anticipated debut in Southeast Asia. A collaboration between King Power Mahanakhon and co-curator and official distributor in Thailand, Art Works Worldwide Co., Ltd., this extraordinary event will take place from Thursday, 5th October - Sunday, 5th November 2023.


 BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 in Bangkok

The sensational BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 in Bangkok is an event to exhibit BE@RBRICK figures designed by top artists and creators using a 1000% BE@RBRICK as a canvas.

The BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 in Bangkok gathers together an impressive lineup of over 100 innovative international design talents. Each designer brings their distinctive perspective and artistic flair to the iconic BE@RBRICK, resulting in a diverse collection that beautifully celebrates the universal language of creativity. Furthermore, five accomplished Thai artists and companies will join this global roster for the first time.

Attendees can expect to be completely immersed in a totally awe-inspiring environment where each BE@RBRICK figure tells a story of imagination and craftsmanship. Therefore, whether you're a seasoned collector, an art enthusiast or simply curious about the intersection of design and pop culture, the BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 in Bangkok promises a memorable experience for everyone.

Moreover, the event will offer attendees the opportunity to own a piece of this creative journey. Commemorative BE@RBRICK figures will be available for purchase from the pop-up shop, allowing visitors to take home a tangible memory from their visit.

Another experience during the exhibition includes a collaboration between Other Café x BE@RBRICK, which features BE@RBRICK-themed latte art and BE@RBRICK sweet treats too at Thailand's highest café on the 74th floor.

Plus, before your departure, seize the chance to acquire unique souvenirs from King Power Mahanakhon x BE@RBRICK, such as penny presses, keychains, folding tote bags, t-shirts, tumblers and much more.

Mark your calendars for the BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 in Bangkok at King Power Mahanakhon from Thursday, 5th October - Sunday, 5th November 2023 from 10.00 - 00.00 hrs (last admission at 23.00 hrs.) and don't miss this opportunity to witness the convergence of global design creativity right here in Bangkok.

Ticket Prices:

  • THB 500 per person for the BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 in Bangkok on the 74th Floor indoor observatory (Early bird at THB 350 per person from now to Saturday, 30th September 2023).
  • THB 1,100 per person for the BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 in Bangkok and Mahanakhon SkyWalk on the 78th Floor from 10.00 - 16.00 hrs.
  • THB 1,300 per person for the BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 in Bangkok and Mahanakhon SkyWalk on the 78th Floor from 16.00 - 19.00 hrs.

*Event ticket is necessary to access the venue and to purchase commemorative items.

Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/Book-Ticket-BEARBRICK

Contact Information:

Darika Wechsawarn 
Marketing Communications Director 
darika.wechsawarn@kingpower.com 
+662-677-8721




 News Alerts
