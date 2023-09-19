Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Monday, 18 September 2023, 22:43 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Ennova Holdings
Ennova Holdings Launches Upgrade 'TIER' to Empower Africa's Financial Future Through Blockchain Innovation

Cape Town, South Africa, Sept 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Ennova Holdings, a forward-thinking organization committed to addressing financial inequality in Africa, has announced the launch of ‘TIER' app upgrade version. TIER app is a simple payment and cross-border remittance app utilizing blockchain, AI technology, and big data. This revolutionary blockchain initiative aims to redefine financial possibilities while empowering individuals across the continent.

Migrant workers in Africa often face significant obstacles, including being unbanked due to documentation issues and grappling with high remittance fees. In response, Ennova Holdings is pioneering innovative blockchain solutions through the TIER app, with a clear vision to tokenize assets for direct payments and a strong commitment to education and empowerment.

Education stands at the forefront of Ennova Holdings roadmap, recognizing that knowledge is key to unlocking Africa's blockchain potential. Through the TIER, the organization is on a mission to educate African and Asian youth about blockchain technology, nurturing a new generation of leaders poised to steer Africa toward economic growth and social cohesion.

TIER is a multi-tiered app, offering intuitive payment and remittance solutions that surpass traditional services notorious for high fees. Features such as deposit-only ATMs, facial recognition payments, and user-friendly interfaces make financial transactions accessible and rewarding for all.

In the words of CEO Ashiek Anandhaw, "Ennova Holdings exists to create financial innovation for a sustainable future. With each step taken, every partnership forged, and every innovation introduced, we remain steadfast in its mission to redefine financial freedom, ushering in an era of shared prosperity for the youth of Africa and beyond.”

Ennova Holdings vision extends beyond geographical borders, with plans to extend its impact to Southeast Asia and cultivate an ecosystem encompassing education, incubation, and empowerment across both African and Asian markets.

The AUC token, currently used as the utility token for the Advanced project, is issued based on the ERC-20 standard. However, in order to lead financial innovation and enhance the quality and inclusivity of financial services, it plans to begin testnet launching by the end of this year and schedule a mainnet conversion in the type of a hard fork in the first quarter of 2024.

Looking ahead, Ennova Holdings aims to establish a global credit rating agency tailored to the unbanked population, bridging international financial gaps, and fostering inclusion.

About Ennova Holdings

Ennova Holdings is an organization committed to addressing financial inequality in Africa. Through the TIER app the organization pioneers innovative blockchain solutions, aiming to tokenize assets for direct payments while prioritizing education and empowerment. Ennova Holdings envision a future where financial freedom knows no boundaries and where blockchain technology becomes a catalyst for inclusive economic growth. For more information, visit https://ennovaholdings.com.

Media contact:
Plato Data Intelligence
PlatoAiStream.com
Zephyr@platodata.io




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Ennova Holdings
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, ICOs & Tokens
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Ennova Holdings Launches Upgrade 'TIER' to Empower Africa's Financial Future Through Blockchain Innovation  
Sept 18, 2023 22:43 HKT/SGT
United Arab Emirates Becomes First Country to Hold Fully Digital Elections with Scytl  
Sept 18, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Reports the Exploration Model and 2023 Diamond Drilling Targets at the Hat Polymetallic Deposit  
Sept 18, 2023 20:59 HKT/SGT
Mio Ho Debuts SYLPH and SEXROSE in Vegas, Inspiring Customers' Self-Empowerment  
Sept 18, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
FMC-FILM Music Contest & Awards 2023  
Sept 18, 2023 19:46 HKT/SGT
tripleS to Make Southeast Asian Debut At Philippine Blockchain Week  
Sept 18, 2023 13:05 HKT/SGT
Niche-Tech Semiconductor Materials Limited Commits to Developing its Core Business and Leading Industry Progress   
Sept 18, 2023 12:31 HKT/SGT
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023: Fandoms Unite at the Inaugural Nexus Fan Fair  
Sept 18, 2023 12:13 HKT/SGT
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023 to Host First-Ever Michael Cinco Metaverse Fashion Gala  
Sept 18, 2023 10:46 HKT/SGT
Fourth Paradigm Proposed Listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange  
Sept 18, 2023 09:24 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
DAICON
22   September
Mumbai, India
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
ABC Conclave
7  -  8   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       