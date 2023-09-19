

San Diego, California--(ACN Newswire - September 19, 2023) - Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), today announced another significant milestone in its growth strategy - a tier-one carrier in Australia has chosen to introduce Sonim's premium mobile hotspot from its new connected solutions product line to its consumer and business customers. This new commitment signals Sonim's successful market penetration into Australia and propels its growth trajectory for 2024. "At Sonim, we strive to deliver high-quality, cost-effective and reliable connectivity products, ensuring everyone can enjoy superior 5G experiences," shared Simon Rayne, SVP and General Manager of EMEA and APAC at Sonim. "This latest adoption by another major carrier is a powerful endorsement of our innovative business model and mission to disrupt the industry. This most recent commitment further solidifies our three-pronged growth strategy - enhancing carrier partnerships, diversifying our product portfolio, and broadening our global presence. The market's positive response to our new product lines is an exciting indication that we are on the right path to achieving our future objectives." With the mobile hotspot market in the U.S., Canada, and now Australia poised to welcome millions of new devices1 in the coming year, Sonim stands ready to make a significant impact in this market. Our premium mobile hotspot unites global 5G bands with advanced design features such as SRS antenna switching and a robust rechargeable battery. It also integrates the cutting-edge Wi-Fi? 7 technology, and Snapdragon? X75 5G Modem-RF System, the world's first 5G Advanced-ready Modem-RF System, as well as stringent security measures, and Sonim's signature durability and reliability. Endorsed by the company's rigorous 12-point rugged performance standards (RPD) and IP military and industrial-grade ratings, this device is set to revolutionize the standards of mobile connectivity, ensuring it can weather any challenges life throws its way. "Snapdragon X75 is designed to enable OEMs like Sonim to create and deliver next-generation experiences, and we're proud to work with them in empowering Australian users to fully benefit from strong 5G connectivity," said Sunil Patil, vice president product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. To learn more, contact sales@sonimtech.com. For executive interviews, contact pr@sonimtech.com. 1Statista. (2023, August). The number of mobile broadband connections in Australia is forecasted to continuously increase by a total of four million connections (+11.76 percent) between 2024 and 2028. Retrieved from https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1144478/mobile-broadband-subscriptions-in-australia. ### About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Media Contact

mkreps@darrowir.com Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the declaring and reaffirming of Sonim's business strategy and objectives, Sonim's future financial performance and results of operations, the successful expansion of Sonim's market presence, Sonim's ability to grow and to capitalize the market opportunity, and the effect of the described events on Sonim's results of operation. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "future," "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: Sonim's lack of prior experience in the sector of data devices; Sonim may experience material delays in realizing its projected timelines; Sonim's ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next generation products; anticipated sales levels of both new and legacy products; Sonim's reliance on its channel partners to generate a substantial majority of its revenues; the limited operating history in Sonim's markets; Sonim's ongoing restructuring and transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; the impact of global macroeconomic events, inflation, and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180996





