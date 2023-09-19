

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACN Newswire / September 19, 2023 / Founded in 2016, PayPad is a cloud-based, smart sales system designed exclusively for restaurants, hotels, and retail stores. PayPad expanded into the global market with a client base in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and Türkiye. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in HotelRunner's mission to offer a comprehensive, all-in-one solution with a specific focus on the hotels' on-premise sales and payments. Related Images HotelRunner Acquires PayPad in a Strategic Move into On-Premise Sales Operations With its new and advanced identity, HotelRunner POS presents an effortless and effective way to run food and beverage operations, offering accommodation businesses a fresh avenue to enhance their revenue streams. Fully integrated with HotelRunner PMS, HotelRunner POS allows accommodations to manage their on-premise sales and payment operations with ease. Hoteliers can accept payments in multiple methods, analyze every aspect of their business, and take AI-driven, intelligent, and automated actions resulting in enhanced productivity and increased profitability. This development represents a momentous shift for HotelRunner as it delves into on-premise sales operations for the first time, highlighting its sales-first approach in the hospitality and travel technology landscape. In January 2023, the company closed a successful Series A round and stated that the funds would be used to continue to build a solid global presence, grow the team, and invest heavily in delivering cutting-edge technology. Standing behind its commitment, over the past year, HotelRunner has achieved remarkable product launches, including Insights, Autopilot, and Review Center, all of which have been instrumental in advancing toward its goal of providing a holistic platform powered by innovative technology. This milestone marks the third acquisition in HotelRunner's ongoing acquisition spree aimed at consolidating the industry under its roof while proudly extending its offerings to serve the diverse needs of its partners. Arden Agopyan, Founder and Managing Partner of HotelRunner, said, "Our strategic acquisition of PayPad and the birth of HotelRunner POS aren't merely about enhancing our product offerings; it's a bold leap toward our vision of building a bigger travel economy. As we welcome HotelRunner POS into our expansive ecosystem as a foundational part, we solidify our presence in the payments and sales verticals in travel and hospitality. We're proud to shape the path toward industry consolidation and usher in a transformative era, reinforcing our brand's legacy." Ali Beklen, Founder and Managing Partner of HotelRunner, added, "With PayPad seamlessly integrated into the HotelRunner's unique market-network, we're spearheading a technology revolution that forms the cornerstone of a unified digital travel ecosystem. Beyond elevating the guest experience and optimizing operational efficiency for accommodations, this strategic move underscores the power of frictionless all-in-one platforms as the key to success. This acquisition unlocks a new untapped opportunity and sets a path to delivering unrivaled value and pioneering innovation for our partners." Veysel Berk, the Founder of PayPad, also shared his thoughts on the acquisition: "HotelRunner is democratizing the use of technology for every player in the global ecosystem. As both teams share the same values, culture, and product principles, we are thrilled to join forces with HotelRunner and become part of its broad vision. PayPad, revamped as HotelRunner POS, will play a pivotal role in adding exponential value to properties worldwide, ushering in a new era of advanced sales solutions in travel and hospitality." HotelRunner POS will be gradually rolled out worldwide to offer the best experience to all accommodation businesses, starting with existing HotelRunner partners. For more information, you can visit here. About HotelRunner HotelRunner is a data-driven SaaS-enabled unified sales, operations, and distribution management platform and B2B network for accommodations, travel agencies, and payment providers. HotelRunner has thousands of accommodation and travel agency partners globally. HotelRunner is a Booking.com Premier Connectivity Partner and Best Overall Performing Partner, Expedia Preferred Connectivity Partner, Airbnb Software Partner, Agoda Innovative Supplier, Oracle, Hotelbeds, trivago, and Google Hotel Ads strategic partner. For more about HotelRunner, visit the website. Media relations contact: media@hotelrunner.com Contact Information Suheyla van Taarling

Head of Brand

suheyla@hotelrunner.com

00905314010303





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HotelRunner

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Travel & Tourism, Wireless, Apps, Digitalization, Hospitality

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

