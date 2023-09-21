Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Mitrade Earns Prestigious Honors as Global Fintech Broker and LATAM's Most Transparent Broker at Global Forex Awards

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, Sept 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Mitrade was recognized as the “Best Fintech Broker - Global” and “Most Transparent Broker - LATAM” for its market growth and notable improvements this year at the prestigious Global Forex Awards held on September 14th in Limassol, Cyprus. The event brought together the best brokers and top performers from the global financial sector.

The grand ceremony provided a platform for the global forex community, including OctaFX, FPmarkets, Axi, Forex.com, and other brokers, to come together, exchange ideas, and celebrate excellence.

According to Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media, the organizing body of the Global Forex Awards, "These awards are the biggest of their kind and the most transparent and trustworthy." He further emphasized, "This year, we received an unprecedented number of business nominations and votes, underscoring that winning one of these awards is a remarkable testament to trust and success in this highly competitive industry."

The awards are a reflection of Mitrade's continued efforts to push the boundaries of what's possible in the forex trading space, owing to their exceptional performance. This takes into account factors such as trading platform quality, execution speed, customer service, and overall client satisfaction. Mitrade's commitment to transparency, integrity, and innovation sets it apart in a highly competitive industry, creating a trading environment that empowers both novice and experienced traders. Mitrade will continue to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions, following a successful branding revamp earlier this year.

About Mitrade:

Mitrade is a leading global online CFD trading platform that offers a diverse range of financial instruments to traders worldwide. With over 400 markets to choose from, traders have unparalleled opportunities to engage in various assets, including stocks, commodities, currencies, and indices. Whether it's exploring the stock market, delving into the intricacies of forex trading, or navigating the world of commodities, Mitrade provides a comprehensive selection of trading products. For more information, please visit www.mitrade.com.

