

DOVER, DE / ACN Newswire / September 20, 2023 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Pacific Green", (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces that James Tindal-Robertson has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 20th, 2023. James, who takes over from retiring Richard Fraser-Smith, will oversee all finance and accounting functions for Pacific Green. James was previously group Finance Director at sustainable energy solutions provider, VivoPower International (NASDAQ: VVPR), prior to which he held senior finance positions at PetroSaudi Oil Services and Chicago Bridge & Iron Corporation. Scott Poulter, Pacific Green's Chief Executive, commented: "We want to thank Richard for everything he has done for the Company and we are very pleased that James is joining with his track-record of disciplined financial management and experience in debt and equity financing - this will be an incredible asset to Pacific Green as we continue our growth and expand into new markets around the world." James qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG, following a degree in physics at Imperial College, London. About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.: Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. is focused on addressing the world's need for cleaner and more sustainable energy. The Company offers Battery Energy Storage Solutions (BESS), Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and Photovoltaic (PV) energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions. For more information, visit Pacific Green's website: www.pacificgreen.com. Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, any potential business developments and future interest in the Company's battery, solar and emissions control technologies. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Contact: Scott Poulter, Chairman & CEO

