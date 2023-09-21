Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 21, 2023
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 01:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Sino Logistics Corporation Plc
Sino Logistics (SET: SINO) launches first SET trading day on September 20
- To bolster growth in every business group of the Company
- And become a leading integrated international logistics service provider in ASEAN

Bangkok, Thailand, Sept 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Sino Logistics Corporation Plc (SINO), an integrated international logistics service provider, launched the Company's first day of stock trading at the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on September 20, with the stated aim to move forward with the expansion of container storage yards, while also getting ready to join up with partners to further invest both domestically and in the ASEAN region. The Company is also proactively fostering growth in every business group in its determination to become one of the leaders in the provision of integrated international logistics services in the ASEAN region.

Mr. Nanmanus Witthayasakpant, Chief Executive Officer of Sino Logistics Corporation PCL (SINO), announced that the Company was listing its shares for trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on September 20, using the abbreviation "SINO" and classified in the "Transportation & Logistics" business sector in the "Services" Group, following the successful initial public offering (IPO). This important milestone clearly reflected the Company's strong business fundamentals and good growth potential as a logistics service provider with complete expertise in international freight forwarding by sea, air and land, as well as warehouse rental services, customs clearance services and other support services related to logistics.

As for the strategy to foster growth going forward, the Company plans to invest in companies that operate freight forwarding businesses in Southeast Asian countries to increase regional market share and further expand customer base. This will help to promote long-term competitiveness in providing international logistics services in all forms, including sea, air and land. Also included will be the investment in companies that operate international air freight services and the expansion of container storage service areas to efficiently respond to the customers’ demand for increased domestic and cross-border land transport services.

"We are committed to developing and expanding our services to countries in Southeast Asia in order to deliver efficient professional integrated services with high standard, quality, safety and punctuality so as to best serve the needs of customers and to sustainably drive the growth of the Company," Mr. Nanmanus said.

Mr. Somphop Keerasuntonpong, President of Finansia Syrus Securities Public Company Limited, as the underwriter, said that the offering of 292 million SINO shares at 1.40 baht per share was received with great interest from investors. This reflected confidence in the Company’s potential to become a truly integrated international logistics service provider with the expertise in providing services on international sea freight routes covering more than 100 countries, such as on the Thailand-North America, Thailand-Asia and Thailand-Europe routes.

All those are the main export and import arteries for world trade. Also significant is the strategic investment plan aimed at improving service quality and to expand service coverage to countries in the ASEAN region. We believe that SINO will be a new stock that will create good returns for investors in the long term.

At the same time, to build investors’ confidence and to reinforce the Company’s determination to list on the SET, the original shareholder group also voluntarily entered into an agreement not to sell the remaining shares after the Silent Period in accordance with the SET regulations for a period of six months as from the first day of trading on the Stock Exchange as well.

Ms Jirayong Anuman-Rajadhon, Managing Director of Jay Capital Advisory Company Limited as the financial advisor, added that the fund raising exercise on the SET will put SINO in an even stronger financial position. This will help support the Company’s plan to aggressively expand the customer base into the ASEAN region and to further increase the ability to provide even better services. Therefore, the financial advisor is confident that SINO will be another stock that can create wealth for investors in the long term.

Released by Public Relations Dept., MT Multimedia Co., Ltd. for Sino Logistics Corporation Plc.

For additional information, please contact: Pipop "Top"

Tel: +66 (0) 81 929 8864; Email: pipop.k@mtmultimedia.com

Sino Logistics Corp Plc, https://www.sinologistics.co.th, [SET: SINO][SET: SINO-R][SET: SINO/F]




Topic: IPO
Source: Sino Logistics Corporation Plc
Sectors: Transport & Logistics
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Eisai: Release of Dementia Disease Awareness Videos for World Alzheimer's Day, September 21  
Thursday, September 21, 2023 11:26:00 AM
Academic Labs Leverages AI and Crypto to Make Quality Education Accessible Globally  
Sept 21, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Michael Cinco Launches Couture RTW After Successful Metaverse Fashion Gala  
Sept 21, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Luxshare Precision: A Further Step from Tier 2 to Tier 1 Automotive Supplier  
Sept 21, 2023 08:18 HKT/SGT
Mitrade Earns Prestigious Honors as Global Fintech Broker and LATAM's Most Transparent Broker at Global Forex Awards  
Sept 21, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
JCB and BNI Launch the BNI JCB Ultimate Card  
Thursday, September 21, 2023 8:00:00 AM
Sino Logistics (SET: SINO) launches first SET trading day on September 20  
Sept 21, 2023 01:00 HKT/SGT
IKEA is Shocking Norwegians with Alternative Motives to Buy Furniture  
Sept 20, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
James Tindal-Robertson Joins Pacific Green as Group Chief Financial Officer  
Sept 20, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Better Worlds & AMM Announce Winners of the CultureTech Art & Music Challenge  
Sept 20, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
DAICON
22   September
Mumbai, India
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
ABC Conclave
7  -  8   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       