Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 22, 2023
Friday, 22 September 2023, 08:40 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Decode Group
Singapore's Former Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister George Yeo Spoke at A Last Parade of the Flying Tigers - Family Office Symposium Co-organised by Decode Group
Yeo discussed how family offices can navigate the current state of geopolitical tensions, learning from the resilience of Captain Ho Weng Toh. He presided over the launch of a short film on Ho, the last survivor of the Flying Tigers. Senior officials from Singapore Airlines, along with the CEO of Decode Group, paid tribute to Ho.

SINGAPORE / ACN Newswire / September 22, 2023 / Former Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr George Yeo paid tribute to 103-year-old Captain Ho Weng Toh, who he described "as a man with a strong sense of moral purpose". Captain Ho is one of the last survivors of the "Flying Tigers", comprising of a group of volunteer American and overseas Chinese pilots who fought against the Japanese in World War II.

Ribbon Cutting Flying Tiger Short Film

George Yeo, Philip Von Wulffen, Shervin Pishervar, Ivan Lew Decode Global, Singapore Airlines

More than 100 guests celebrated Captain Ho's accomplishments at A Last Parade of the Flying Tigers. It also marked the commencement of the production of a short film based on his life, co-sponsored by Decode Group and Singapore's IMDA.

Decode Group is honoured to sponsor this milestone event, as Captain Ho is an exemplary figure and his spirit of resilience should be remembered for generations. "Sponsoring this event reflects Decode's dedication to making a positive impact in our community. We believe the short film will allow the younger generation to reflect on Ho's values and inspire them to continue pursuing their dreams bravely and with pride. For Decode, we affirm our commitment to building a stronger financial future together with our partners and clients," said Mr. Ivan Lew, CEO of Decode Global Capital.

Captain Quay Chew Eng, former Senior VP of Singapore Airlines, commended that "Captain Ho's accomplishment contributed immensely to the success of Singapore Airlines. His reputation as the Chief Pilot of the 737 fleet preceded him and he was deeply admired."

The Flying Tigers are revered in China for their heroic efforts to defend China. "I feel really honoured that Decode and the organisers are letting the people of Singapore know what we have achieved in the past," acknowledged Captain Ho.

Captain Ho attributed his survival in the war to "tenacity in the face of adversity". The Family Office Symposium discussed how this value is especially relevant to the private wealth industry today. Mr. George Yeo shared how the financial industry can navigate the future with resilience amidst heightened tensions between nations such as U.S.-China and Russia-Ukraine. He posed some thought-provoking considerations for family offices when making investment decisions. "Does it lead to a positive sum? Does it make human life fuller and more abundant or does it take away from us?"

Speakers at the symposium included international speakers including Mr. Ivan Lew, CEO of Decode Global Capital, Mr. Philip Von Wullfen, co-head of JAB Consumer Fund and Mr. Shervin Pishevar, a super angel investor named by the FORBES Midas List.

The event is co-organised and supported by Decode Group, Grid Synergy, the Family Office Alliance and Singapore Airlines.

About Decode Global

Decode Global is a top-tier global financial services group, founded in 2004 with its headquarters based in Sydney, Australia. We offer a diversified range of financial products, to protect and grow the estates and capital of family offices. To date, Decode Global has served thousands of high net worth clients. In early 2023, the Singapore office was set up to better service clients in Asia and the Middle East.

Contact Information:

Eeling Chioh 

Director 

pr@decode-group.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Decode Group
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Decode Group Links

http://www.decode-group.com

www.facebook.com/DecodeGlobal/

twitter.com/global_decode

www.youtube.com/c/DecodeGlobal

www.linkedin.com/company/decode-globalfx/

Latest Press Releases
Fujitsu marks next stage of "Work Life Shift" with new corporate hubs in Tokyo area to boost productivity, data-driven management  
Friday, September 22, 2023 3:20:00 PM
Spritzer Renews Environmental Stewardship Commitment on 34th Anniversary  
Sept 22, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
HUB.ID Summit returns, recalibrating Indonesia's Tech Investment  
Sept 22, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Leading experts from NVIDIA, NASA, Gartner, Coinbase and DHL to headline Tech Week Singapore in October  
Sept 22, 2023 12:15 HKT/SGT
Michael Cinco Launches Couture RTW After Successful Metaverse Fashion Gala  
Sept 22, 2023 11:50 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Hokuhoku Financial Group launch trials for generative AI to streamline operations for Hokuriku Bank and Hokkaido Bank  
Friday, September 22, 2023 11:32:00 AM
Academic Labs Leverages AI and Crypto to Make Quality Education Accessible Globally  
Sept 22, 2023 11:25 HKT/SGT
Truecaller Unveils a New Brand Identity and Upgraded AI Identity Features for Fraud Prevention  
Sept 22, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
Powering a Sustainable Future with BLUETTI Solar Solutions  
Sept 22, 2023 09:58 HKT/SGT
Singapore's Former Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister George Yeo Spoke at A Last Parade of the Flying Tigers - Family Office Symposium Co-organised by Decode Group  
Sept 22, 2023 08:40 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
DAICON
22   September
Mumbai, India
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
ABC Conclave
7  -  8   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       