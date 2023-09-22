Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, September 25, 2023
Friday, 22 September 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: HOMFE Group
Famous French Perfume Brand HOMFE Unveils QUEEN 55 and KING 55, Redefining Luxury

PARIS, FRANCE, Sept 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, the famous French perfume brand HOMFE proudly announced the launch of two high-end perfume lines: QUEEN 55 and KING 55. In the enchanting realm of perfumery, French fragrance house HOMFE has been an enduring symbol of sophistication and luxury. Renowned for its dedication to crafting timeless fragrances that transport wearers to a world of elegance, HOMFE has once again captivated the senses of fragrance enthusiasts. https://youtu.be/kn-X4w-K2gs?feature=shared

HOMFE's legacy of crafting exceptional fragrances is marked by a commitment to artistry, innovation, and an unwavering pursuit of perfection. With the QUEEN 55 and KING 55 collections, HOMFE invites us to experience the embodiment of modern-day nobility through scent.

QUEEN 55: A Symphony of Femininity (20 ml $160 - 50ml $220 - 100ml $330)

QUEEN 55, an opulent fragrance meticulously designed for women, embodies the essence of confidence, grace, and timeless allure. It pays homage to the strength and beauty of contemporary queens in a manner that only HOMFE can achieve. This exquisite fragrance is a harmonious blend of floral and woody notes, meticulously composed to evoke a sense of regal sophistication.

The fragrance opens with an invigorating burst of bergamot and the sparkle of zesty lemon, leading to a heart filled with the delicate embrace of jasmine and the sensuous allure of rose petals. As the perfume settles, it unveils a base of rich sandalwood and velvety vanilla, leaving a lasting impression that is both elegant and empowering.

KING 55: The Essence of Masculine Authority (20 ml $150 - 50ml $200 -100ml $300)

KING 55 is a fragrance designed exclusively for men who demand nothing less than the extraordinary. This scent captures the very essence of masculinity and power, marrying strength with refinement in true HOMFE ashion.

KING 55 opens with a bold fusion of spicy black pepper and invigorating citrus, leading into a heart of warm cedarwood and the smoky allure of leather. The fragrance culminates with base notes of vetiver and patchouli, delivering depth and sensuality. KING 55 is more than a scent; it is an olfactory emblem that commands attention and respect.

A Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

HOMFE's dedication to excellence extends beyond the realm of fragrance creation. Both QUEEN 55 and KING 55 are produced through sustainable and environmentally responsible practices. The company is committed to minimising its carbon footprint, employing eco-friendly packaging, and sourcing ingredients with care and responsibility. HOMFE’s dedication to sustainability reflects its vision of a more beautiful and sustainable world.

The Grand Unveiling Event

The grand launch of QUEEN 55 and KING 55 was celebrated with an extravagant unveiling event in the heart of Paris, drawing in celebrities, fashion icons, and fragrance connoisseurs from around the world. The event showcased the meticulous craftsmanship and artistry that goes into every HOMFE perfume bottle, reaffirming the company's position as a global leader in luxury perfumery.

Availability and Indulgence

QUEEN 55 and KING 55 are now available in select high-end boutiques and prestigious department stores across the globe. Each bottle is a work of art, a testament to the timeless essence of the fragrances they house.

In conclusion, HOMFE's latest creations, QUEEN 55 and KING 55, stand as a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to luxury and excellence. With a dedication to quality, sustainability, and a heritage of crafting exquisite fragrances, HOMFE continues to illuminate the world of perfumery. QUEEN 55 and KING 55 are more than just perfumes; they are the embodiment of power, elegance, and beauty, fit for contemporary royalty.

Media Contact

Brand: HOMFE Group

Contact: William James

Email: info@homfe.net

Website: https://homfe.net/




Source: HOMFE Group

