Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Monday, 25 September 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Next League Board
Seven Stars unlock their extraordinary ability to earn a US Green Card in 6-months of 2023

Phoenix, Arizona, Sept 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Amongst the hardships caused by the Green Card backlog, especially for Indians in the USA who are highly specialized professionals amongst millions of aspiring immigrants, seven-star students have successfully fulfilled their US dream with the Next League Program. The Next League Program is a holistic approach to obtaining the EB1A Green Card, accentuating personal growth and development, self-discovery, and unlocking the actual extraordinary ability of an individual. 

The United States has since long practiced and made efforts by offering opportunities and preferential treatment to highly talented immigrants across Arts, Business, Education, and Sciences. Vivek B Ramu, competent in Software Performance Testing in Connecticut, expressed his journey, "EB1A seemed daunting until I joined the Next League Program. Principal Coach Ranjeet's structured approach has boosted my confidence, and I'm now on track to achieve my EB1A goals."

Over the years, these preferences have enabled gifted individuals, including Nobel Laureates, Business Professionals, World Class Athletes, and Renowned Artists, to immigrate to the US and live in the United States. Siddharth Sharma, a Leader in HR Digital Solutions, USA reflected on his experience, "After researching EB1A, I found the Next League Program. Ranjeet's clarity and mentorship have been transformative, making this one of my best decisions."

Rathnakumar Udayakumar, a Data Professional from California, USA, remarked on the program's impact: "Joining the program opened my eyes to the importance of personal growth in the EB1A process. Ranjeet's transformative guidance changed my perspective on the program and myself."

Principal Coach and CEO of Next League Executive Board LLC, Ranjeet S Mudholkar (also an EB1A recipient in 2017) said, "The Next League Program is designed for highly competent professionals who can obtain their EB1A Green Card without sponsorship, lottery, or a million-dollar investment. I am delighted to coach, mentor, and guide skilled professionals to sharpen their saws to establish their thought leadership in the category. To support the Einstein-category intellects, the Next League Board LLC aims to nurture admission of global super-talent into the US."

The Next League Board LLC aims to contribute to the US by facilitating the best global talent to its shores. Sushil Vellanki, proficient in Geospatial Engineering and Logistics, USA, highlighted the program's benefits, "Discovering the EB1A category was a revelation. Ranjeet and the Next League Program have provided the guidance I needed to bridge the gaps in my profile and prepare for EB1A."

Jayendran Gopalsami, a Supply Chain Management Expert in North Carolina, USA, supports the program's methodology, stating, "What sets Next League apart is its holistic approach. It's not just about EB1A; it's about personal growth. The program's curated content and coaching have accelerated my journey."

A Digital Transformation Expert from a Global Consulting Firm in the USA shared, "Ranjeet demystified the EB1A process for me, emphasizing its essence over mere formalities. He clarified what the US seeks in immigrants and guided me through the logical steps of the application."

Drawing on philosophical concepts of Absurdism and the Socratic Method, the program encourages individuals to create meaning in their lives and question their assumptions, beliefs, and values. The Next League Program applies this concept by encouraging individuals to control their destinies and trust their abilities without compromising the overall impact. This mindset helps individuals become their best version, establishing their extraordinary skills.

The 6-month intense Coaching Program for students pursuing their American Dream to be a US Resident by applying for the EB1A Green Card, aka Einstein Visa, consists of three phases:

Phase I: Profile Enhancement

Phase II: Scaling Knowledge Base and becoming a thought leader in your respective domain

Phase III: Creating Outreach

The Next League Program is a remote program most suited for Subject Matter Experts or professionals between 24 and 50 years of age with progressive experience in their field. In addition to its philosophical foundations, the Next League Program provides practical tools and resources to aid in the EB1A Green Card process. With access to experienced immigration lawyers, a supportive community of like-minded individuals, and personalized coaching and guidance tailored to each individual's unique needs and goals.

The United States of America is united by grand and enduring ideals, aspiring to draw the world's best and brightest talent to American shores. Folashade Orimogunje, a Data Science Expert from the Dept. of Health, USA, emphasized the program's transformative nature: "Joining the Next League Program was a pivotal decision. It's not just about immediate goals but setting one up for future endeavors. Ranjeet's experience and guidance have been invaluable."

The prestigious Extraordinary Ability (EB1A) Green Card category offers preferential treatment to outstanding individuals across various fields, including arts, business, education, and sciences. 

About Next League Board LLC: https://www.nextleagueprogram.com/

Established in 2022 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Next League Executive Board LLC is a premier educational institution dedicated to helping professionals achieve their American dream. Through a meticulous assessment and comprehensive selection process, the company identifies and collaborates with elite professionals from around the globe. Employing its unique transformational coaching methodology, Next League Executive Board LLC instills the right mindset and fosters the development of essential skills and knowledge across diverse disciplines. With a vision to assist professionals in pursuing their dream careers in the US without the constraints of sponsorship, lottery, or a million-dollar investment, the institution is at the forefront of transformative education, reshaping the future on a global scale.

For more information, please contact:

Ruta M

+1.480.569.9533 

support@nextleagueprogram.com

Seema Malhotra

+91 81687 37024

seema@nextleagueprogram.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Next League Board
Sectors: HR, Education, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Accounting & Finance Show Asia Sets to Welcome Regional Accounting, Finance and Business Leaders for its Biggest Edition  
Sept 26, 2023 12:19 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu launches new technologies to protect conversational AI from hallucinations and adversarial attacks  
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 10:02:00 AM
Take Victory and Defend Your Well-being with LAC Legends(TM)  
Sept 26, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and iSurgery launch bone health promotion project in Japan with Jikei University School of Medicine aiming for early detection of osteoporosis  
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 9:20:00 AM
Eftsure Releases Comprehensive Guide on How Effective Financial Controls Can Mitigate Cyber Fraud  
Sept 26, 2023 08:50 HKT/SGT
Seven Stars unlock their extraordinary ability to earn a US Green Card in 6-months of 2023  
Sept 25, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Archaeology Branch Confirms Doubleview's Favorable Interim Archaeological Impact Assessment  
Sept 25, 2023 21:29 HKT/SGT
INNIO Group to Acquire Northeast-Western Energy Systems (NES-WES) - Largest Distributor for Jenbacher Solutions in the U.S.  
Sept 25, 2023 20:18 HKT/SGT
Forum Asset Management Launches Initiative in International Institutional Markets And Hires Andrew J. Kavouras to Spearhead Growth  
Sept 25, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Showcase a Fulfilling Mobility Lifestyle that Awakens Drivers' Adventurous Spirit at the Japan Mobility Show 2023  
Monday, September 25, 2023 4:50:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
ABC Conclave
7  -  8   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
30   November
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       