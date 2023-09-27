Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 08:40 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Music Reactor
Music Reactor Announces Syn Genre to Soften the Music Industry AI Dilemma
A new Syn (Synergetic) genre classification gives music artists a category to showcase AI work.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACN Newswire / September 27, 2023 / Music Reactor has announced the formation of the Syn genre, an abbreviation for Synergetic, to recognize and support artists who use AI and other computer-based tools in their work. According to Music Reactor Managing Director Forrest Blair, "AI is an advanced tool that artists can use to explore their creative ideas more deeply." Until now, the recording industry has had a difficult time making room for AI-based music while still granting traditional Grammy awards.

Related Image

Water Dance AI Vocal Sample

While speaking to the issue, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. recently said, "The Academy is here to support and advocate and protect and represent human artists." Blair of Music Reactor highlighted their goal with the Syn classification, which is to "recognize and celebrate human artists who use intelligent tools in the creative process."

To demonstrate the potential of the Syn genre, Music Reactor recently released and promoted the song Water Dance, a Syn Pop/Dance track featuring 100% AI vocals. Check out Water Dance and explore the possibilities of the Syn genre.

Water Dance: Song Play Links

Music Reactor is an association of music artists, producers, and developers who use intelligent tools to advance the value of music. Through collaboration, members aim to push the boundaries of creativity, development, and innovation. Get in touch with Music Reactor to learn more.

Contact Information

Forrest Blair, Managing Director, forrest.blair@musicreactor.org




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Music Reactor
Sectors: Art, Music & Design, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
OREX Announces OREX Open RAN Service Lineup  
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 1:33:00 PM
Toyota and Woven by Toyota to Strengthen Ties Toward Accelerating Software Implementation  
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 12:11:00 PM
Fujitsu delivers O-RAN ALLIANCE-compliant 5G virtualized RAN solution for NTT DOCOMO's 5G commercial network services  
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 9:32:00 AM
DOCOMO to Transfer Ownership of 1,552 Telecommunication Towers to JTOWER to Promote Infrastructure Sharing  
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 9:03:00 AM
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc and Foria announce Memorandum of Understanding for Collaborative Ventures in Female Wellness Industry  
Sept 27, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Music Reactor Announces Syn Genre to Soften the Music Industry AI Dilemma  
Sept 27, 2023 08:40 HKT/SGT
MHI and ZutaCore Join Forces in a Strategic Alliance, Paving the Way for a Zero-emission Data Industry  
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 8:00:00 AM
Solver Suite Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace  
Sept 27, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Reports Proprietary Metallurgical Testwork Demonstrates Recovery of Scandium into a Secondary Phosphate Product, with a Total Scandium Recovery Greater than 90% from the Hat Deposit  
Sept 26, 2023 21:29 HKT/SGT
Rover Metals Announces the Appointment of McGinley and Associates for Its NEPA Permitting Process at the LGL Project, NV, USA  
Sept 26, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
ABC Conclave
7  -  8   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
30   November
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       