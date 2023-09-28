Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Apple's 2023 Fall High-End Product Launch: A Boon for Suppliers

Hong Kong, Sept 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - On September 12th, Apple's annual fall launch event was held. Despite a 1.7% drop in stock price after the event, the company's stock price has still gone up nearly 40% since the beginning of 2023.

As the most anticipated Pro lineup, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max received wide attention during the event. Both models feature a strong and lightweight aerospace-grade titanium design, making them the most durable yet lightest Pro models ever. Compared to the former iPhone series, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are designed with a customizable Action button to replace the single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent, allowing users to choose between multiple functions and personalize their iPhone experience. Regarding the high-profile camera system, the two models are equipped with a 48MP Main camera and vary in Telephoto camera; the iPhone 15 Pro features an expansive 3x Telephoto camera, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max features 5x at a focal length of 120 mm, providing the longest optical zoom ever on iPhone. According to Apple's introduction, the new Telephoto camera on iPhone 15 Pro Max has an innovative tetraprism design with a combined optical image stabilization and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module, giving users professional-grade shooting experiences. At the same time, it is said that the iPhone 15 Pro lineup will be able to record spatial video for Apple Vision Pro, bringing a new experience in the near future.

In terms of chips, both models are powered by A17 Pro, the industry's first 3-nanometer chip. A17 Pro includes 19 billion transistors, a dedicated AV1 decoder and a new USB controller, and the new USB-C connector is supercharged with up to 10Gbps speeds. Meanwhile, the two models feature a 6-core GPU, up to 20% faster than before.

Apple announced its first carbon-neutral products in the Apple Watch lineup, emphasizing low-carbon design and utilizing entirely fiber-based packaging. The new Apple Watch lineup has been designed with a new tool in the Home app called Grid Forecast to inform users of available cleaner energy for their power grid. Both the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models are powered by Apple's all-new S9 SiP chip to ensure smoother performance.

Analysts from Wall Street continued to be optimistic about Apple's stock price after the launch event, saying that a large number of loyal customers would still be attracted to and support the company based on Apple's pricing strategy and the new features presented. Renowned analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush, a U.S. brokerage firm, raised the target price of Apple's stock from $230 to $240 and maintained an "outperform" rating, stating that the replacement cycle bodes well for Apple. Citi mentioned that Apple's focus on consumers shifting to high-end smartphones will result in higher profitability for the iPhone 15 series compared to the iPhone 14 series, and they maintained a "buy" rating on Apple.

According to statistical analysis, Luxshare Precision and Foxconn's subsidiary, FIT Hon Teng, are the major suppliers in terms of USB-C ports and transmission lines. In the new mobile phone assembly OEM supply chain, Foxconn and Luxshare Precision are the main OEMs for the iPhone 15, while Luxshare Precision and Pegatron handle the assembly for the iPhone 15 Plus. The high-end iPhone 15 Pro OEMs are Foxconn and Pegatron, and the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max are Foxconn and Luxshare Precision.

Analyzing the overall iPhone 15 assembly by proportion, Foxconn accounts for approximately 58% to 60% of the overall proportion, Luxshare Precision accounts for around 28% to 30%, and Pegatron holds a proportion of about 13%. In terms of the proportion of high-end models, data evaluations indicate that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max series account for approximately 63% to 65%, of which the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max accounts up to 35%, and the combined proportion of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus is about 35%.

Apart from smartphones, Luxshare Precision is also an assembly manufacturer for Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro. Luxshare Precision has established a long-term cooperation with Apple based on its solid manufacturing capabilities and strong delivery capacity.

Last week, Luxshare Precision's chairwoman Wang Laichun revealed in an interview that over the past 12 years, Luxshare's cooperation with Apple has covered three major product lines, including iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. It is also making production preparations for Apple Vision Pro. In addition, Luxshare is producing three models of iPhone 15 series this year, and the business has doubled in a year. In terms of in-depth cooperation and environmental protection, Luxshare Precision is one of the Chinese partners of Apple's Supplier Clean Energy Program. Wang also mentioned that Luxshare Precision continues to expand production capacity in China to meet Apple's needs. The company's newly built manufacturing park in Kunshan last year was specifically used to support the development and mass production of iPhone. From the two parties over a decade of cooperation and development, it is not difficult to find a close relationship between them, and the scope of cooperation has gradually expanded and deepened to a new level.

According to data from research institutions, the global smartphone market is experiencing significant differentiation, with a notable decline in demand for mid and low-end products, while the demand for high-end smartphones remains strong. Apple has consistently maintained a dominant position in the high-end smartphone market. Following the launch of the new products, it is believed that the consumer electronic industry will be further stimulated, and both upstream and downstream companies in Apple's supply chain are expected to benefit from it.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Electronics
From the Asia Corporate News Network

