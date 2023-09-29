Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 29, 2023
Friday, 29 September 2023, 08:20 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: trescon
Commercial Bank of Dubai Co-Hosts Future Sustainability Forum for a Greener Tomorrow
- Global sustainability titans and innovators converge to share their visions and strategies driving the world towards a greener future at the Future Sustainability Forum on 4th-5th October at the Ritz Carlton, Dubai.
- The forum co-hosted by the Commercial Bank of Dubai will invite eminent leaders from the public and private sectors to engage in ground-breaking discussions on sustainability's impact on the global financial market.

DUBAI, Sept 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - As the UAE prepares to host the COP28 Summit later this year, the Future Sustainability Forum is poised to serve as the ideal platform for global sustainability leaders and innovators. They will assess emerging technologies while exploring avenues for cooperation to enhance capital flow toward sustainable financing.

The forum co-hosted by the Commercial Bank of Dubai will invite eminent leaders from the public and private sectors to engage in ground-breaking discussions on sustainability’s impact on the global financial market.

The  collaboration will further invigorate the regional innovation ecosystem, propelling industrial sectors towards adopting ESG measures and steering the region towards a low-carbon and climate-resilient future.  The collaborations further establishes a longstanding partnership between CBD and DIFC to promote innovation in the region.

As one of the longest established financial institutions in the United Arab Emirates, Commercial Bank of Dubai plays a pivotal role in reshaping the regional financial sector, especially with the increasing demand for sustainable financial instruments. Commercial Bank of Dubai's dedication to the UAE's pursuit of a climate-neutral economy and the adoption of ESG policies is underscored by its sustainable financing framework. The successful issuance of its inaugural green bonds further reflects the growing confidence of investors in the financial sector's transition toward a greener future.

Commenting on the partnership with DIFC, Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai said: “Commercial Bank of Dubai is proud to co-host the Future Sustainability Forum, a platform that aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and responsible finance.

As a longstanding financial institution in the UAE, we recognize the importance of driving the transition towards a greener future. Our sustainable financing framework and the successful issuance of our inaugural green bond demonstrate our dedication to supporting the UAE's journey towards a climate-neutral economy.

Through collaboration with the Dubai International Financial Centre, we aim to highlight the future of sustainable finance, furthering our collective mission to promote sustainable and responsible financial practices in the region.”

With the pivotal COP28 Summit on the horizon, the forum will underscore the shared commitment and efforts aimed at showcasing UAE’s unwavering dedication to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

By nurturing a sustainable and innovative ecosystem, the Future Sustainability Forum encourages collective action against climate change and mobilizes towards this critical cause. To learn more about this event and to secure your registration, please visit: www.futuresustainabilityforum.com.

About Trescon

Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
Shadi Dawi
Director, Public Relations & Partnerships - MENA
shadi@tresconglobal.com
+971 55 498 4989

 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: trescon
Sectors: FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

trescon
Sept 21, 2023 17:11 HKT/SGT
Newly inaugurated Yashobhoomi (IICC Dwarka) to host Trescon's DATE 2023 with Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman amongst the dignitaries
Sept 21, 2023 14:11 HKT/SGT
World Cloud Show and World Cyber Security Summit are set to highlight Indonesia's digital transformation journey
Sept 15, 2023 09:12 HKT/SGT
World Blockchain Summit Dubai: Empowering Visions, Uniting Realties and Redefining the Decentralized Frontier
Aug 17, 2023 12:56 HKT/SGT
DATE 2023 in New Delhi to pioneer India's Tech Revolution for Aatmanirbharta
Aug 9, 2023 14:37 HKT/SGT
World AI Show Unleashes AI-Powered Digital Transformation
Aug 9, 2023 13:37 HKT/SGT
Elevating Customer Experience to New Heights at the World CX Summit
Aug 8, 2023 22:07 HKT/SGT
Trescon ABC: Embracing the Future of Innovation and Digital Transformation
Aug 7, 2023 16:27 HKT/SGT
Laying the foundation for a decentralised future at the World Blockchain Summit
Aug 3, 2023 12:57 HKT/SGT
Trescon ABC: Unveiling a Symphony of Innovation and Digital Transformation
Aug 1, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Etching a New Chapter Enterprise AI Solution in the APAC region
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       