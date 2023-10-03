Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 19:45 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: JE Cleantech Holdings Limited
JE Cleantech, Singapore-based Precision Cleaning Leader, Sees Growth in Revenue and Net Income in H1 2023
- Released H1 2023 results, 22.5% increase in revenue and 89.8% increase in net income compared to H1 2022
- Strategically expanding customer base this year, attributes increased revenue to the acquisition of new orders
- JE Cleantech aims to continue its trajectory of success by diversifying its offerings and expanding to new markets

SINGAPORE, Oct 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (“JE Cleantech” or “JCSE”)(NASDAQ: JCSE), a leading Singaporean cleantech and precision engineering company, today released its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 (“H1 2023”). The Company has experienced significant growth in revenue and net income compared to the corresponding period last year (“H1 2022”), reflecting its commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions in the cleaning technology sector.

In H1 2023, JCSE’s revenue experienced an increase of approximately 22.5% compared to H1 2022 to achieve approximately S$8.8 million (US$6.5 million) of sales. The growth was driven by nearly 50% increase in sales of cleaning systems and other equipment. JCSE also recorded a net income of approximately S$0.3 million (US$0.21 million) in H1 2023, demonstrating an approximately 89.8% climb from approximately S$0.15 million (US$0.1 million) in H1 2022. The Company attributes its revenue and profit growth to its solid customer base and changing demand dynamics. Leveraging its expanded customer base through strategic efforts, the Company managed to receive recurring and new orders for its precision cleaning systems.

“2023 has so far been a very promising year for the precision cleaning business”, said Elise Hong Bee Yin, Founder and CEO of JE Cleantech. “We remain committed to our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth. By adapting to market changes, enhancing customer relationships, and closely monitoring cost dynamics, we aim to continue our trajectory of success.”

The results follow a strong 2022 financial performance from JCSE. With the foundation laid in the first half of the year, JCSE is looking to build upon its success through strategic expansion of its business in new markets. The Company remains committed to Singapore as a priority market while monitoring opportunities overseas. In H1 2023, JCSE stepped up its green efforts by implementing sustainable initiatives in its production, such as installing solar panels in its main facility and enhancing the recycling process. The Company also partnered with a Singapore deep-tech manufacturer to develop cleaning robots in an effort to diversify its product offerings. JCSE is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the global market.

About JE Cleantech Holdings Limited

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is based in Singapore and is principally engaged in (i) the sale of precision cleaning systems and other equipment; and (ii) the provision of centralized dishwashing and ancillary services. Through its subsidiary, JCS-Echigo Pte Ltd, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications primarily to customers in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning systems are mainly designed for precision cleaning, with features such as particle filtration, ultrasonic or megasonic rinses with a wide range of frequencies, high pressure drying technology, high flow rate spray, and deionized water rinses, which are designed for effective removal of contaminants and to minimize particle generation and entrapment. The Company also has provided centralized dishwashing services, through its subsidiary, Hygieia Warewashing Pte Ltd, since 2013 and general cleaning services since 2015, both mainly for food and beverage establishments in Singapore. For more information about JE Cleantech, please visit our website: www.jecleantech.sg.

Disclaimer: Forward looking statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such words or phrases as "should," "intends," "is subject to," "expects," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "estimated," "projected," "may," "I or we believe," "future prospects," "our strategy," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements made in this press release that relate to our future contract revenues among other things involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expected and stated in this announcement. We undertake no obligation to update "forward-looking" statements.

Media Enquiries and Investor Relations, 
please contact:
enquiry@jecleantech.sg




Topic: Earnings
Source: JE Cleantech Holdings Limited
Sectors: Electronics, Science & Nanotech, Environment, ESG, Alternative Energy, Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited
Sept 6, 2023 21:15 HKT/SGT
JE Cleantech Holdings Limited Announces $1,000,000 Stock Repurchase Program
Sept 5, 2023 21:15 HKT/SGT
JE Cleantech Announces Voting Results Of Its Extraordinary General Meeting
May 1, 2023 20:10 HKT/SGT
NASDAQ-Listed JE Cleantech Announces Strong FY2022 Results on the back of Post-Opening Economic Rebound
Feb 20, 2023 22:30 HKT/SGT
JE Cleantech (JCSE) Partners with Singapore-based Deep Tech Manufacturer to Develop Autonomous Cleaning Robots, Expands into Robotics Market
Jan 31, 2023 22:30 HKT/SGT
JE Cleantech (Nasdaq: JCSE) Takes Major Step towards Carbon Neutrality with the Installation of Solar PV Systems
Dec 7, 2022 22:30 HKT/SGT
JE Cleantech (JCSE) Announces Annual General Meeting Results
Nov 30, 2022 22:30 HKT/SGT
JE Cleantech (JCSE) Announces Strong Growth in Q3 2022
Nov 4, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
Aug 31, 2022 21:30 HKT/SGT
JE Cleantech (JCSE) Announces Results for H1 2022, Revenue of S$7.2 Million and Net Income of S$147,000
Aug 1, 2022 16:40 HKT/SGT
Singapore NASDAQ Listed Precision Cleaning Systems Manufacturer and Provider of Centralized Dishwashing and Ancillary Services, JE Cleantech Holdings Rings Closing Bell
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       