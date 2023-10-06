

SINGAPORE, Oct 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk ("Bank BTN"; IDX: BBTN) has received two awards from The Asian Business Review at the Asian Experience Awards 2023 ceremony held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, in Singapore. BTN received the awards in the categories of Indonesia Service Experience of the Year and Indonesia Partner Experience of the Year. Hakim Putratama, BTN Director of Institutional Banking, receiving awards from Simon Hyett, Charlton Media Group (CMG), at the Asian Experience Awards 2023 on Oct. 5 in Singapore. BTN was honored with Indonesia Service Experience of the Year and Indonesia Partner Experience of the Year. Bank BTN was honored with the Service Experience of the Year award for successfully transforming its credit services, while the Indonesia Partner Experience of the Year award was presented for a successful transformation that made it easier for customers to transact through thruogh housing ecosystem or the digital mortgage ecosystem approach. Nixon LP Napitupulu, CEO of BTN, said the awards from The Asian Business Review boost the company's confidence in realizing its vision to become the best mortgage bank in Southeast Asia. "The various international awards that BTN has received indicate that the transformation we have undertaken is on the right track. These achievements also support the implementation of BTN's vision to become The Best Mortgage Bank in Southeast Asia by 2025." According to Nixon, as a housing finance-focused bank, Bank BTN continues to undergo transformations to enhance its performance. "We've centralized the Consumer Credit Process by establishing 10 Regional Loan Processing Centers (RLPC), and for the Commercial Credit Process, we've set up 6 Commercial Banking Centers (CBC)," emphasized Nixon. Nixon said Bank BTN has also established Sales Centers focused on selling Non-Subsidized Housing Loans for the Emerging Affluent segment. "There are three Sales Centers in Indonesia: Kelapa Gading Sales Center in Jakarta, Bumi Serpong Damai Sales Center in Tangerang, and Surabaya Sales Center in East Java. For SME and KUR credit disbursement, Bank BTN has also formed SME Processing Centers in several branch offices," Nixon added. Hakim Putratama, Director of Institutional Banking at BTN, said "BTN's efforts to improve its performance and business processes have been recognized by international institutions. We greatly appreciate these awards. They are the result of the hard work and collaboration of all BTNers and serve as an encouragement for BTN to deliver even better performance." Hakim said in terms of wholesale and retail funding services, "BTN began acquisitions by approaching the housing market, as well as the healthcare and education industries. As of August 2023, BTN has successfully increased fee-based income in wholesale banking by more than 283% by implementing the housing ecosystem approach," he stated. Hakim said that BTN has managed to transform into a transactional bank in the last two years. "This allows customers associated with the housing ecosystem to comfortably conduct transactions with BTN, which is evident from the increase in Accounts and Fee-Based Income. Transacting with BTN helps better mitigate the risk associated with the use of credit funds." As of the end of 2022, approximately 53.5% of Bank BTN's loans were allocated to sustainable business activities, with total sustainable financing amounting to Rp147 trillion. Contact: investor_relation@btn.co.id Web: https://www.btn.co.id





Topic: Awards

Source: PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Bank BTN)

Sectors: Banking & Insurance, Local Biz

