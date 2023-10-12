

JENBACH, AUSTRIA, Oct 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The INNIO Group (INNIO*) has received "H2-Readiness" certification from TÜV SÜD for its Jenbacher* engine power plant concept. This certification highlights how an investment in hydrogen-ready Jenbacher cogeneration systems is an investment in a clean energy future. The concept enables both the conversion of existing Jenbacher power plants to hydrogen (H2) and the planning of new hydrogen-ready Jenbacher power plants. As a result, they can make an important contribution to a secure, affordable, and climate-friendly supply of power and heat. INNIO Accepting Certification - Ferdinand Neuwieser (left) and Dr. Andreas Kunz (right) during the certificate handover at INNIO's headquarters in Jenbach, Austria Offering communities and companies a high degree of investment security, this first stage of TÜV SÜD certification attests the "H2-Readiness" of INNIO's plant concept based on the Jenbacher Type 4 and 6 product lines. INNIO is the world's first company to offer energy solutions based on an "H2-Readiness" concept certified by TÜV SÜD for new engine power plants and for converting existing power plants to run on 100% hydrogen. "We are ‘Ready for H2,' and the independent certification from TÜV SÜD provides even more investment security for companies and municipalities," said Dr. Andreas Kunz, chief technology officer of the INNIO Group. "Hydrogen-ready energy solutions secure our energy supply of tomorrow." "Our ‘H2-Readiness' certification guideline enables engine manufacturers, plant operators, and insurers to apply a standardized and transparent evaluation framework," said Ferdinand Neuwieser, CEO of TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH. TÜV SÜD took the contributions of the INNIO Group's experts and other key players in the industry into account in a peer-review process to develop the certification guideline. The certification covers a complete engine power plant with all relevant subsystems. It does not refer exclusively to new "H2-Ready" engine power plants, but also defines a roadmap for retrofitting existing plants - from gradual admixing to pure hydrogen operation. TÜV SÜD's certification of an "H2-Ready" engine power plant consists of three stages and three corresponding certifications: During the bidding phase, a Concept Certification is issued for the conceptual design including all boundary conditions. INNIO is the first manufacturer worldwide to receive this Concept Certificate. In the implementation phase of a specific project, a Project Certificate is issued based on the final plant design and its specifications. Finally, a Transition Certificate evaluates the conversion/retrofitting of an existing engine power plant to hydrogen operation. This third stage also includes a review of the retrofit measures and their impact on safety and performance. The certification offered by TÜV SÜD can be applied to a wide range of engine power plants. INNIO is a pioneer in the field of hydrogen with its technology designed for gas and hydrogen mixtures. With its Jenbacher "Ready for H2"** technology, INNIO is also one of the first companies to offer engines in the 1 MW class that can operate on 100% hydrogen. As of 2025, the entire Jenbacher product portfolio will be rolled out for operation with 100% hydrogen. Due to their huge operational flexibility and short start-up times, Jenbacher energy solutions are essential for stabilizing energy systems that are increasingly dependent on volatile renewable energy sources. About INNIO Group INNIO* Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its product brands Jenbacher* and Waukesha* and its digital platform myPlant*, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO is individual in scope, but global in scale. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO enables its customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey. INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to INNIO's more than 55,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 100 countries. In March 2023, INNIO's ESG rating ranked first out of more than 500 companies worldwide in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics. For more information, visit INNIO's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO Group and its brands on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn. About TÜV SÜD Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Over 26,000 employees continually improve technology, systems and expertise at more than 1,000 locations in around 50 countries. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, renewable energy and hydrogen technologies safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com * INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myPlant are trademarks of the INNIO Group or one of its affiliates. Susanne Reichelt, INNIO Media Relations, susanne.reichelt@innio.com

Dr. Thomas Oberst, TÜV SÜD AG, thomas.oberst@tuvsud.com





