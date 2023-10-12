Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: JustMarkets
JustMarkets Unveils Upgraded Introducing Broker (IB) Program

NEW YORK, Oct 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - JustMarkets, a globally recognized brokerage firm, has proudly launched its upgraded Introducing Broker (IB) program. This program has been recently distinguished as the Best IB program 2023 by Money Expo and signifies JustMarkets' unyielding commitment to innovation and beneficial partnerships.

The refreshed IB Program is a continuation of JustMarkets' decade-long promise: reliability, global excellence, and ongoing expansion. At the heart of this program is a six-level structure, ranging from 'Partner' to the exclusive 'Brilliant Partner'. As partners climb these levels, they unlock remarkable benefits such as enhanced commissions, access to the innovative Subpartner Program, and personal Key Account Management (KAM) services.

A partner's level is defined by the trading volume generated by their referrals over a three-month span. Achieving the next level's criteria means partners are automatically upgraded the very next day. Furthermore, every month starts with JustMarkets diligently reviewing and adjusting partner tiers.

A standout feature for newcomers is the 3-month boost period. In this phase, the trading volume from referrals is tripled, letting new partners scale the levels at triple the speed. This booster initiates as soon as their first client comes on board.

Key Highlights of the Program:

- Enhanced Commission: Partners can earn up to a remarkable $25 per lot.

- Additional Monthly Rewards: Potential to gain up to $2,000 monthly for onboarding new clients and enhancing trading volumes of existing clients.

- Automated Rebate System: Seamless sharing of rewards with referrals.

- Competitive Spreads: Low and stable spreads, particularly on sought-after instruments like gold.

- Swap-free Trading: This feature has been democratized for all traders, irrespective of their religious beliefs.

- Gap Protection: A cutting-edge feature to prevent slippages.

As always, JustMarkets remains committed to clarity and convenience. The Partner Area allows partners to effortlessly manage accounts, view revenue stats, handle rebates, and customize partner links. Their mission remains unchanged: "To create a convenient and transparent trading environment so that everyone can reach their full investment potential."

To delve deeper into the myriad of offerings in the updated IB program by JustMarkets, kindly visit their official website.

About JustMarkets

JustMarkets has not only etched its name as a globally celebrated brokerage but has also garnered significant accolades such as Best Broker in Asia for 2022 and 2023, Best Broker in Africa 2023, and Best Forex Trading Platform 2022. Their relentless commitment to partner growth, unwavering dedication, and consistent excellence set them apart. Furthermore, JustMarkets champions the ethos of transparent operations and prioritizes every partner's growth journey. Ensuring utmost trust and reliability, JustMarkets is fully regulated and licensed by leading authorities including FSA, CySEC, FSC, and FSCA.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JustMarketsCom
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/justmarketsofficial/
Telegram: https://t.me/JustMarketsOfficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justmarkets_official
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JustMarketsComOfficial

Media Contact
JustMarkets
Media team
Email: support@justmarkets.com
Website: https://justmarkets.com/




Source: JustMarkets

