

MELBOURNE, Oct 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU) today announced the Winners and Highly Commended recipients of the 6th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia), supported by sponsor Subzero Wolf and partner Realestate.com.au, among others.



Australia’s finest developers and projects were honoured across 42 categories in the biggest edition yet of the awards programme, held for the first time at the Grand Hyatt Melbourne. The black-tie gala dinner and ceremony in the Victorian capital mark the first-ever occurrence of the prestigious event in Australia. Garnering 13 wins, Aqualand was the most awarded developer of the night, winning the Best Developer title for the first time as well as the Best Luxury Developer and Best Mixed Use Developer titles. Aura by Aqualand was the most awarded project with six wins, including the Best Mixed Use Development award. Other winning developments by the company were the luxury heritage development and waterfront apartment development known as The Revy at Darling Island and the luxury apartment development in New South Wales known as Blue at Lavender Bay. Shangjin Lin, founder and group managing director of Aqualand, was named Australia Real Estate Personality of the Year by the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine, for achievements that include spearheading some of Australia’s largest urban renewal projects. Salvo won the Best Lifestyle Developer title, in addition to a win for the high-rise apartment project Moray House. Skyland Group also won two awards, including the Best Luxury Boutique Developer title and a win for the boutique luxury apartment development in New South Wales known as Villia Bellevue Hill. Luisant Queensberry Pty Ltd. clinched the Best Breakthrough Developer title, one of four wins that include accolades for the company’s townhouse project Queensberry St. MRCB International was named Best Boutique Developer, with 26 Vista by MRCB Australia winning Best Lifestyle Development (Queensland). Mark Moran Group was honoured with Special Recognitions in ESG and Sustainable Design and Construction, plus the Best Senior Living Landscape Design award for The Garden at Warrawee by Evette Moran. The Best Condo Development (Australia) award went to Kurraba Residences by Third.i Group while the Best Housing Development (Australia) award went to Capri by Monaco Property Group. Highett Common by Sunkin Property Group gained three awards, including Best Apartment Development (Victoria). Jeremy Williams, managing director, Marketplaces, PropertyGuru Group, said: “We are proud to have held the largest edition of our Awards in Australia this year in Melbourne. The distinguished companies honoured this year have impressed the judges with their range and diversity, including the country’s finest apartments, housing, townhouses, smart homes, student accommodations, and senior living spaces. Together, they raise the gold standard of real estate in Australia and help local and international investors alike make confident property decisions in the country.” Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “Australia has long been a sought-after investment destination for property seekers from Asia, so we’re delighted to host the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards for the first time in Melbourne. The awarded companies have conceptualised and created a range of impressive properties that offer a diverse choice of appealing opportunities for cross-border investors. These well-deserved awardees represent the growth and innovation that continue to drive the Australian property market.” The list of winners was determined by an independent panel of judges comprising Lui Violanti, chairperson of the Awards in Australia and regional manager for Western Australia, Inhabit Group; Benson Zhou, director and divisional head for Asia Market in Victoria, Savills Melbourne; Edward Haysom, general director, Haysom Architects Vietnam; Ivan Lam, head of international business, Charter Keck Cramer; Jessica Liew, principal, Plus Architecture; Karl Fu, partner for Asian Markets, Winning Commercial; Peter Li, general manager, Plus Agency; Richard Newling Ward, director, Bayleyward; and Steven Yu, founder and CEO, Valorton Group. HLB Mann Judd – HLB Australasia supervised the selection process under the guidance of Josh Chye, partner and head of tax, helping to make the process fair, transparent, and credible. Main country winners of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) will be eligible to advance to the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on Friday, 8 December in Bangkok, Thailand where they will compete for honours against their peers from Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as India, Japan and China. Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, the 6th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) are supported by silver sponsor Subzero Wolf; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official publicity partner Good Talent Media; media partners Australian Property Journal, Bridges, The Philippines Times (Australia), The Property Tribune, and Your Investment Property Magazine; supporting partner Realestate.com.au; supporting associations Australasia Property Advisory Association, Australia Malaysia Business Council – Victoria, and Melbourne Chinatown Association; and official supervisor HLB. For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com. COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARDEES 6th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) DEVELOPER AWARDS Best Developer

WINNER: Aqualand Best Lifestyle Developer

WINNER: Salvo

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Aqualand Best Luxury Developer

WINNER: Aqualand Best Luxury Boutique Developer

WINNER: Skyland Group Best Mixed Use Developer

WINNER: Aqualand Best Boutique Developer

WINNER: MRCB International

HIGHLY COMMENDED: BNG Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Mark Moran Group Best Breakthrough Developer

WINNER: Luisant Queensberry Pty Ltd. DEVELOPMENT AWARDS Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Aura by Aqualand

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Blue at Lavender Bay by Aqualand Best Luxury Apartment Development (New South Wales)

WINNER: Blue at Lavender Bay by Aqualand

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Aura by Aqualand Best Boutique Luxury Apartment Development (New South Wales)

WINNER: Villia Bellevue Hill by Skyland Group Best Luxury Low Rise Apartment Development (New South Wales)

WINNER: Kurraba Residences by Third.i Group Best Luxury Apartment Development (Victoria)

WINNER: Como Terraces by Sterling Global & CBUS Property Pty Ltd Best Apartment Development (New South Wales)

WINNER: Chapman Gardens by Chapman Garden NSW Pty Ltd Best Apartment Development (Victoria)

WINNER: Highett Common by Sunkin Property Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Olea by BNG Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: One Grant Crescent by Sunsuria Australia and Verdant Property Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Taylor by Eve Holdings & Guang Capital Best High Rise Apartment Development (Victoria)

WINNER: Moray House by Salvo Best Housing Development (Queensland)

WINNER: Bowen Terrace Residences by Skyhold Best Townhouse Development (Victoria)

WINNER: Queensberry St by Luisant Queensberry Pty Ltd. Best Townhouse Development (Queensland)

WINNER: Capri by Monaco Property Group Best Luxury Lifestyle Development

WINNER: Aura by Aqualand Best Lifestyle Development (Victoria)

WINNER: R.Iconic by R.Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: One Grant Crescent by Sunsuria Australia and Verdant Property Group Best Lifestyle Development (Queensland)

WINNER: 26 Vista by MRCB Australia Best Heritage Development

WINNER: Coppin Lodge by Enduro Properties Best Luxury Heritage Development

WINNER: The Revy at Darling Island by Aqualand Best Waterfront Apartment Development

WINNER: The Revy at Darling Island by Aqualand Best Waterfront Housing Development

WINNER: Amorel by Capital Luxury Residences Best Eco Friendly Apartment Development

WINNER: Highett Common by Sunkin Property Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: 26 Vista by MRCB Australia Best Connectivity Townhouse Development

WINNER: Queensberry St by Luisant Queensberry Pty Ltd. Best Smart Home Development

WINNER: Aura by Aqualand Best Student Accommodation Development

WINNER: Waterford Student Accommodation by Exal Group DESIGN AWARDS Best Mixed Use Architectural Design

WINNER: Blue at Lavender Bay by Aqualand

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Aura by Aqualand Best Apartment Architectural Design

WINNER: R.Iconic by R.Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: One Grant Crescent by Axe Architects Pty Ltd Best Luxury Apartment Architectural Design

WINNER: Aura by Aqualand Best Mixed Use Interior Design

WINNER: Aura by Aqualand

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Blue at Lavender Bay by Aqualand Best Luxury Apartment Interior Design

WINNER: Aura by Aqualand Best Apartment Landscape Design

WINNER: Highett Common by Sunkin Property Group Best Townhouse Landscape Design

WINNER: Queensberry St by Luisant Queensberry Pty Ltd. Best Senior Living Landscape Design

WINNER: The Garden at Warrawee by Evette Moran - Mark Moran Group BEST OF AUSTRALIA AWARDS Best Condo Development (Australia)

WINNER: Kurraba Residences by Third.i Group Best Housing Development (Australia)

WINNER: Capri by Monaco Property Group SPECIAL AWARDS Special Recognition in ESG

WINNER: Mark Moran Group Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction

WINNER: Mark Moran Group PUBLISHER’S CHOICE Australia Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Shangjin Lin, Founder and Group Managing Director, Aqualand ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS



PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent. In 2023, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2023. For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP



PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading(1) PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 37 million property seekers(2) to connect with almost 60,000 agents monthly(3) to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.9 million real estate listings(4), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia. For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn. (1) Based on SimilarWeb data between October 2022 and March 2023.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between October 2022 and March 2023.

(3) Based on data between January 2023 and March 2023.

(4) Based on data between October 2022 and March 2023. PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS: General Enquiries:

