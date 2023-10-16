Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Destination NSW
Iconic Festival SXSW(R) Has a New Home in Sydney

SYDNEY, AU, Oct 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Destination New South Wales (NSW) is proud to announce that Sydney has become the first-ever host city of an annual South by Southwest (SXSW®) event outside Austin, Texas with the inaugural Asia Pacific edition of the iconic creative industries festival kicking off today. 

SXSW(R) Sydney - L-R: Chance The Rapper (Grammy-winning artist), Naomi Watts (Australian actress), and Nicole Kidman (Academy Award-winning actress) feature in the line-up of the many luminary speakers at SXSW(R) Sydney. (Credit: Destination NSW)
SXSW(R) Sydney - L-R: Chance The Rapper (Grammy-winning artist), Naomi Watts (Australian actress), and Nicole Kidman (Academy Award-winning actress) feature in the line-up of the many luminary speakers at SXSW(R) Sydney. (Credit: Destination NSW)

From Sunday 15 October until Sunday 22 October (AEST), SXSW Sydney will feature more than 1,200 events and sessions, including a line-up of luminary speakers, including Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Grammy-winning artist Chance The Rapper, creator of Black Mirror Charlie Brooker, filmmaker and director Baz Luhrmann, Australian actress Naomi Watts and many more.

Secured by the NSW Government through Destination NSW in partnership with TEG, SXSW has a remarkable track record of being the launchpad of what is next, famously providing a pitch platform for Uber and X (formerly known as Twitter) and the first global stage to a young Billie Eilish.

Now the event will take centre stage in New South Wales, showcasing Sydney as a hub for the creative industries in the Asia Pacific, bringing together creatives, tech pioneers, musicians and culture enthusiasts from across the region and beyond.

SXSW Sydney is a city-wide music festival, futurist think tank, a showcase of the latest games, alongside film and TV world premieres and next-gen technology expo. This one-of-a-kind event will take place at various locations in Sydney's central business district, across Darling Harbour, Darling Quarter, Haymarket, Ultimo and Chippendale, activating a large number of venues throughout the city and supporting the entire ecosystem of Sydney's visitor and night-time economy.

For more information about SXSW Sydney, visit sxswsydney.com

To plan your Sydney visit, head to sydney.com

Media Assets:

Click HERE for media assets, including VNR, B-Roll and media-ready imagery.

About SXSW®

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conferences and festivals celebrating the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film and television screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and various networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people unite. SXSW 2024 will take place March 8-16 in Austin. Learn more at sxsw.com.

About SXSW Sydney®

Futurist conference and festival, South by Southwest (SXSW) Sydney, will see the Asia-Pacific's pre-eminent creative industries come together in the heart of Sydney Harbour. The event is a week-long program with over 1,000 ground-breaking events and networking sessions across pillars of Tech and Innovation, Games, Music, Screen and Culture.

Informed by a multicultural landscape and an enduring preservation of past, present and future Indigenous cultural heritage, Sydney offers a rich and exciting arts and culture scene with beautiful galleries, acclaimed theatres and burgeoning performance spaces.

About Destination NSW

Destination NSW is the lead agency, champion and voice for the visitor economy within the NSW Government. Spearheading a whole-of-government approach to visitor economy growth, Destination NSW is responsible for leading the delivery of the NSW Visitor Economy Strategy 2030 in partnership with government and industry. Destination NSW influences and shapes the visitor economy through strategic research, policy and thought leadership, stakeholder engagement and consultation, commercial partnerships and investment in visitor experiences, business support, marketing and events. Destination NSW is also the major investor in Business Events Sydney (BESydney) for the purpose of securing more international and domestic conventions, incentive travel reward programs, corporate events and expos for Sydney and regional NSW.

About TEG

TEG is a global leader in Live Entertainment, Ticketing and Technology. Every day, TEG connects fans to experiences and customers with brands. We are proud partners of some of the world's largest and most iconic venues and leading event promoters globally. TEG operates worldwide out of seven country offices and includes Ticketek, Ticketek Marketplace, Ticketek UK, Ticketek New Zealand, Ticketek Malaysia, Ticketek Philippines, Eventopia, Softix, TEG Live, TEG Dainty, TEG Sport, TEG Van Egmond, Laneway Festival, Handsome Tours, SXSW Sydney, TEG Theatrical, MJR Presents, TEG Lifelike Touring, TEG TES Live, Brickman, TEG Rockefeller, Rugby Live, TEG Europe, Propaganda, TEG USA, Qudos Bank Arena, FAN+, VIP NOW and Ovation.

