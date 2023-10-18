

MUMBAI, INDIA, Oct 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - InfoComm India Summit 2023, the educational platform of InfoComm India, is happening from 25 to 27 October 2023 at the event’s new venue – Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. There are more than 40 free-to-attend learning sessions at InfoComm India Summit, divided into four specialized tracks, each tailored to meet the needs of different industry players as well as vertical-market organisational leaders and decision-makers. Summit attendees can thus look forward to hear from renowned experts who will offer comprehensive and meaningful insights into technological advancements, current challenges, and to spark ideas on how adaptive companies and organisations can outrun disruption. Learning Sessions for AV Professionals AV Leaders Connect is an exclusive half-day program on show opening day for the AV industry’s C-suite and directorate-level leaders. The program provides them with valuable insights into emerging technology trends and disruptions, enabling them to identify growth opportunities. The program will feature a welcome address by InfoCommAsia Executive Director, June Ko; a keynote presentation on “Harnessing Disruptive Technologies for AV Innovation” by Dave Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA; and a panel discussion, moderated by Mradul Sharma, Managing Director of 3CDN Workplace, on “Evolving Expectations and Requirements in the AV Market”. Panel members include Abhimanyu Gupta, Managing Director of Actis Technologies; Shankar Jadhav, Managing Director, Investments and Head Strategy of Bombay Stock Exchange; and Trupti Shah, Head – Collaboration of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. AVIXA Seminars – designed and delivered by leading AV system integrators and consultants – support the AV community in enhancing their technical expertise, and foster the development of future AV leaders. This year’s program covers four solution areas: Conferencing & Collaboration, Learning Solutions, Digital Signage, Security & Control. It is the first time at InfoComm India that the AVIXA Seminars feature a series of panel discussions focusing on these solution areas. AVIXA will also reprise the highly sought-after Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Prep Workshop at this year's InfoComm India Summit. This two-hour session will help ease nerves and boost confidence as Rod Brown, CTS-D, CTS-I of AVIXA, highlights specific areas of AV design that upcoming CTS exam-takers can focus on. To name a few highlights at AVIXA Seminars, the Conferencing & Collaboration line-up will kick off with a panel discussion on strategies and technologies in “The New Workplace”, moderated by Abdul Waheed, CTS, Managing Director of EYTE Technologies. This will be followed by a case study, by Puneet Dhar, National Product Manager of Crestron India, on “Creating a Multi-purpose Hybrid Room for Indian Oil Cooperation Ltd”; and by Grifiths Zachariah, CTS, Associate Vice President of ClearOne, on “Elevating Hybrid Work and Learning Environments”. Meanwhile, the Digital Signage line-up will begin with Florian Rotberg, Managing Director of invidis Consulting GmbH, delivering the keynote on “The Power of Pixel – Global Digital Signage Trends and Drivers”. Then, after a panel discussion, a case study on “South Asia's Largest Outdoor Transparent LED Display” by Sumit Sharma, Assistant Vice President of Xtreme Media Pvt Ltd. This case study deep dives into the remarkable installation of a 17 meters-by-9 meters LED display in just three days, complete with 3D anamorphic content. AV professionals can also boost their technical expertise at AV Technologies – sessions dedicated to sharing best practices and application use-cases on motion tracking, AV over IP, auditorium acoustics and more. For AV Professionals, Vertical Market Leaders and Solution-seekers NIXT Summit (Next Integrated Experimental Technology Summit) focuses on the successes and challenges of digital transformation practices in various vertical markets. This year’s programme covers four industries: Corporate / Enterprise Strategies (which is applicable to all industries), Education, Retail, and Venues & Events. At the Education Forum, Hari Balachandran, CEO of ICT Academy, will deliver the keynote on “The Digital Evolution – Reshaping Education in India”. Then – after a case study by Dr K Karunakaran, CEO of Hindusthan Educational Institutions, Coimbatore, on “Enriching Classroom Engagement” – Manmeet Singh, VP of Sales of Globus Infocom Ltd, will moderate a panel discussion on “Future-proofing Education, Embracing Challenges & Opportunities”. Industry Forums, co-organised by InfoComm India’s partner government agencies and trade associations, will deliver insights into tech adoptions and applications across key industries with a series of real-life case studies and panel discussions. Sessions include: India Future Ready – Safety & Cyber Security Planning Considerations for Government InstallationsCo-organised with Computer Society of India (CSI), Mumbai Chapter

The Urbanisation Challenge for India – Expectations & RoadmapCo-organised with All India Institute of Local Self Government (AIILSG)

