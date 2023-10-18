Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Capital Markets Malaysia
Malaysia releases Simplified ESG Disclosure Guide for SMEs in Supply Chains
First-of-its-kind guidance developed to support SMEs within supply chains in tracking and reporting their sustainability disclosures to remain relevant and competitive.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Capital Markets Malaysia ("CMM"), an affiliate of the Securities Commission Malaysia ("SC"), today launched a Simplified ESG Disclosure Guide ("SEDG"), making Malaysia the first country globally to provide small-to-medium enterprises ("SMEs") within global supply chains with a streamlined and standardised set of guidelines in relation to environment, social and governance ("ESG") disclosures.

From Left to Right: Brahmal Vasudevan (Board Member, Capital Markets Malaysia), Datin Azalina Adham (Board Member, Capital Markets Malaysia), Dato’ Seri Dr. Awang Adek Hussin (Chairman, Capital Markets Malaysia & Executive Chairman, Securities Commission Malaysia) and Navina Balasingam (General Manager, Capital Markets Malaysia)

From Left to Right: Brahmal Vasudevan (Board Member, Capital Markets Malaysia), Datin Azalina Adham (Board Member, Capital Markets Malaysia), Dato’ Seri Dr. Awang Adek Hussin (Chairman, Capital Markets Malaysia & Executive Chairman, Securities Commission Malaysia) and Navina Balasingam (General Manager, Capital Markets Malaysia)

The SEDG consolidates and simplifies the many complex global and local ESG-related frameworks to improve the availability of ESG data and information by SMEs.

In formulating the Guide, public and market consultations were conducted with multiple stakeholder groups -- including large multinational and public listed companies ("PLCs"), SMEs, and regulatory and policy stakeholders -- to better understand the disclosure challenges, needs and expectations of SMEs within the supply chain.

Dato' Seri Dr. Awang Adek Hussin, Executive Chairman of SC, and Chairman of CMM said, "As the global sustainability movement forges ahead amid heightened regulatory scrutiny and investor demand for more deliberate company action towards net zero goals, the SC is committed to ensuring that our companies, both large and small, are prepared to meet global ESG requirements."

"Recognising that SMEs are particularly exposed to risks from supply chain vulnerabilities, the SC welcomes the release of the SEDG which will help SMEs get ahead of the curve and remain relevant in a constantly evolving global marketplace," he said.

"As we collectively transform and elevate Malaysia's economic system through the adoption of international standards and best practices, it is important to ensure that no SME is left behind. To support inclusive and extensive adoption, CMM will launch the Bahasa Malaysia and Simplified Mandarin versions of the SEDG by end 2023," Dato' Seri Dr. Awang Adek added.

The release of the SEDG is aligned with recent national policy initiatives aimed at elevating business in Malaysia towards a synergy in commercial success and sustainability, particularly in the manufacturing sector, as the nation steps up its net zero commitments. These include the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2023, as well as the Industry Environmental, Social, and Governance (i-ESG) Framework and National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

The SEDG comprises 35 priority disclosures that are aligned with local and global sustainability guidelines which will enable SMEs to respond to disclosure requests from multiple stakeholders, including but not limited to customers, investors, banks and regulators.

It is further categorised into Basic, Intermediate and Advanced, to cater to the different levels of sustainability maturity of each SME. The disclosures are applicable across all industries with different levels of priority, and SMEs are encouraged to determine the significance and relevance of these disclosures to their companies.

"The journey of adopting sustainable practices can be daunting for SMEs. As such, our goal is to empower them with a framework that provides straightforward guidance that is structured and practical for SMEs to navigate the process of tracking and reporting their ESG data," said Navina Balasingam, the General Manager of CMM. "Beyond the Guide, CMM has also launched our SEDG Adopter Programme to support supply chain actors."

The Adopter Programme will provide SMEs with access to in-person training, tutorials, and workshops nationwide to guide SMEs in disclosing ESG data. The programme aims to facilitate learning and sharing of experiences from a community of practitioners facing similar successes and challenges in implementing ESG reporting.

"We are encouraged by the overwhelming reception to the SEDG Adopter Programme which includes major multinational supply chain players, SMEs, numerous financial institutions, government agencies and NGOs, as well as several local chambers of commerce. Their commitment to encourage and support SMEs within their networks to develop ESG reporting practices is highly commendable," Navina added.  

The early adopters of the SEDG from the various categories include CIMB Bank, Credit Guarantee Corporation, Generali, Hong Leong Bank, Malaysia Venture Capital Management (MAVCAP), Maybank, Nestlé Malaysia, PANTAS, Penjana Kapital, Thoughts in Gear (TIG), UOB Bank and Volvo Trucks Malaysia.

The rest include Dewan Perniagaan Melayu Malaysia (DPMM), The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM), The Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MAICCI), Small and Medium Enterprises Association (SAMENTA), SME Association of Malaysia, Malaysian Dutch Business Council (MDBC), Business Finland and UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei.

The SEDG is aligned to global, local and government frameworks and reporting standards including the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI"), the International Sustainability Standards Board ("ISSB"), the Bursa Malaysia ("Bursa") Listing Requirements, Bursa's Sustainability Reporting Guide as well as the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance ("MCCG"). CMM also plans to launch specialised sectoral disclosure guidance in early 2024.

For more information, visit https://sedg.capitalmarketsmalaysia.com/

About Capital Markets Malaysia (CMM)

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) set up CMM in 2014 to spearhead the local and international positioning as well as profiling of the Malaysian capital market. Funded by the Capital Markets Development Fund, CMM showcases the competitiveness and attractiveness of the various segments of the Malaysian capital market – to promote international participation and enhance opportunities for domestic capital market intermediaries. CMM works to support the advancement of these entities through various initiatives and partnerships, focusing on four key areas: sustainable finance and investing, the Islamic capital market, the digital market, and capital market funding opportunities through the private market.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Capital Markets Malaysia
Sectors: Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Doubleview Reports Strong Massive Sulphide Intercept Logged in Drill Hole H067  
Oct 18, 2023 20:59 HKT/SGT
DGPT Announces Launches Its New-Generation Artificial Intelligence Computational Power Sharing Platform  
Oct 18, 2023 19:45 HKT/SGT
ONGC Roadshow in Singapore: Collaboration Opportunities in Offshore Oil and Gas Projects  
Oct 18, 2023 18:30 HKT/SGT
Anlev Achieves New Milestones for Global Expansion  
Oct 18, 2023 17:50 HKT/SGT
Malaysia releases Simplified ESG Disclosure Guide for SMEs in Supply Chains  
Oct 18, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
Participating in Dakar 2024 to Develop Small Hydrogen Engines Accelerating Development of Core Technologies and Building Global Alliances Toward Early Adoption of Hydrogen Small Mobility Engines  
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 4:54:00 PM
Discipline Industries Unveils Cutting-Edge Product Line: NAC, NMN and Taurine for Optimal Health and Wellness  
Oct 18, 2023 15:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Announcement Sale of Australian Metallurgical Coal Assets  
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 3:11:00 PM
Saudi Tourism Authority and JCB sign a MoU to boost tourism in Saudi among global JCB cardmembers  
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 2:00:00 PM
Towards a Future Where Mobility Helps Users Fulfill Their Vision  
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 1:13:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2023
17  -  19   October
Virtual
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT INDONESIA 2023
18  -  19   October
Jakarta, Indonesis
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Manufacturing 5.0
3   November
Pune, India
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       