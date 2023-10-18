Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 19:45 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: DGPT LLC
DGPT Announces Launches Its New-Generation Artificial Intelligence Computational Power Sharing Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - DGPT, announces its new generation Artificial Intelligence computational power sharing Platform, which will bring AI benefits to everyone.

In recent years, with the popularity of deep learning and large language models such as BERT, GPT-3, and ChatGPT, the demand for high-performance computational power for AI systems has been exploding. The parameter size of these large models has reached tens or even hundreds of billions, requiring a significant number of GPUs and computational resources for training. However, the computational power provided by current data centres and cloud services is far from meeting this massive demand. On the other hand, building a professional GPU server cluster independently for training such models is highly costly and has a high entry barrier. This has led to a significant imbalance between the supply and demand of computational power in the AI field.

Solutions for contradiction between the current computational power supply and demand

To address the contradiction between the current computational power supply and demand, DGPT, a decentralized idle computational power-sharing platform, was born. DGPT aims to pool idle computational resources worldwide. Whether it's the idle computational power of individual user devices or the idle servers of various institutions, all can provide cost-effective computational support for AI system training via the DGPT platform. DGPT has been specially designed with low entry barriers, automated access, and incentive mechanisms, allowing even non-tech professionals to quickly join. With a simple registration and client software installation via a mobile app, ordinary users can opt to provide their device's idle computational power to the DGPT platform, participate in AI model training, and the entire process is completely transparent and invisible to the user, not affecting the device's regular use. This opens up a new way for the general public to earn passive income.

DGPT can achieve virtual pooling and flexible scheduling of heterogeneous terminal computational resources, supporting dynamic allocation and matching of available computational power across the network based on customer AI training task requirements, ensuring rational resource allocation and effective utilization. Core technologies include efficient workload allocation algorithms, cross-platform universal data interfaces, and powerful task schedulers. These innovative designs overcome the challenges faced by traditional distributed computing platforms, achieving unprecedented flexibility and scalability.

DGPT now supports model training for various AI algorithm tasks, including computer vision, natural language processing, and reinforcement learning. The platform currently serves hundreds of clients, with a node scale reaching hundreds of thousands, making it one of the industry-leading distributed AI Infrastructure-as-a-Service (AIaaS) providers.

Business Model

DGPT adopts a dual-track profit model. On one side, AI companies and researchers with training needs can rent computational power on the DGPT platform at a cost lower than traditional cloud services, significantly reducing model training expenses. On the other side, individual users and institutions that provide idle computational power can earn rewards based on the amount of computational power they contribute, thereby obtaining additional income.

DGPT has forged partnerships with numerous AI companies, research institutions, and universities, cultivating a robust ecosystem centred around AI computational power sharing. With the AI field's ongoing expansion, the demand for computational power will persistently rise. The platform model of DGPT harbours immense growth potential for the future.

Future Vision

As we look ahead, DGPT aims to swiftly augment the number of both individual and institutional users on its platform. Our goal is to accommodate a broader range of AI model training tasks and continually elevate user engagement levels. In the long run, DGPT envisions itself as the pivotal platform bridging computational resources globally, laying down a solid infrastructure foundation for the progression of artificial intelligence. By fostering an AI ecosystem that thrives on mutual benefits, DGPT aspires to ensure that both individual users and organizations garner tangible advantages. Our ultimate objective is to catalyze the ubiquity of AI technologies and their applications, ensuring that artificial intelligence becomes a boon for the entirety of human society.

About DGPT

DGPT was established in 2021 by a team of technical experts with profound expertise in artificial intelligence and distributed computing. Core team members are graduates of top universities and have held positions in renowned companies and research institutions in the industry. After two years of relentless efforts and breakthroughs in key technologies, DGPT finally launched this revolutionary distributed heterogeneous AI computational power scheduling and optimization platform in 2023.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dgpt_cloud
Telegram: https://t.me/DGPT_Cloud
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DGPT_AI
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dgpt_ai
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dgptcloud
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dgpt_ai

Media contact
Company: DGPT LLC
Contact: Media team
Email: support@dgpt.cloud
Website: https://www.dgpt.cloud/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: DGPT LLC

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Doubleview Reports Strong Massive Sulphide Intercept Logged in Drill Hole H067  
Oct 18, 2023 20:59 HKT/SGT
DGPT Announces Launches Its New-Generation Artificial Intelligence Computational Power Sharing Platform  
Oct 18, 2023 19:45 HKT/SGT
ONGC Roadshow in Singapore: Collaboration Opportunities in Offshore Oil and Gas Projects  
Oct 18, 2023 18:30 HKT/SGT
Anlev Achieves New Milestones for Global Expansion  
Oct 18, 2023 17:50 HKT/SGT
Malaysia releases Simplified ESG Disclosure Guide for SMEs in Supply Chains  
Oct 18, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
Participating in Dakar 2024 to Develop Small Hydrogen Engines Accelerating Development of Core Technologies and Building Global Alliances Toward Early Adoption of Hydrogen Small Mobility Engines  
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 4:54:00 PM
Discipline Industries Unveils Cutting-Edge Product Line: NAC, NMN and Taurine for Optimal Health and Wellness  
Oct 18, 2023 15:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Announcement Sale of Australian Metallurgical Coal Assets  
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 3:11:00 PM
Saudi Tourism Authority and JCB sign a MoU to boost tourism in Saudi among global JCB cardmembers  
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 2:00:00 PM
Towards a Future Where Mobility Helps Users Fulfill Their Vision  
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 1:13:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2023
17  -  19   October
Virtual
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT INDONESIA 2023
18  -  19   October
Jakarta, Indonesis
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Manufacturing 5.0
3   November
Pune, India
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       