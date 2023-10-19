

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Gate Web3 Startup, a pioneering platform for innovative blockchain projects, is thrilled to announce the listing of a new project: Game Verse. The Game Verse airdrop commenced on October 18, 2023, at 7:00 UTC and concludes on October 23, 2023, at 7:00 UTC. Game Verse's latest offering, Sword and Magic World, is a free-to-play MMORPG designed to captivate players with its vast open-world experiences. The game finds its roots in the rich legacy of Game Verse, a trailblazing global GameFi and Metaverse platform. Founded by the stalwarts of KOSDAQ-listed company Long, Game Verse is no stranger to excellence and innovation. This much-anticipated addition is set to reshape the landscape of the MMORPG gaming world, bringing a blend of fast-paced action combat and deep immersion to the digital space. Game Verse airdrop started on October 18, 2023, at 7:00 UTC and will conclude on October 23, 2023, at 7:00 UTC. For users eager to participate in the airdrop, the steps are simple: create or link a Gate Web3 Wallet, ensure the EVM chain possesses ≥ 100 USD equivalent EVM, and claim your free airdrop! Explore the Future with Gate Web3 Gate Web3 Startup offers users the opportunity to participate in initial and non-initial airdrops from the latest Web3 projects. Several new projects are featured weekly, and users can participate with their self-custody wallet. Beyond the Startup platform, Gate Web3 has everything needed for self-custody users to join the future decentralized Internet. Users can manage their assets and portfolio with the Gate Web3 Wallet and then conveniently access decentralized single and cross-chain swaps and transfers, decentralized perpetual futures, NFT marketplace, staking, DApp, and airdrop aggregators. About Gate.io Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the world’s earliest cryptocurrency exchanges and a leader among compliant and secure digital asset platforms, offering diverse trading services with 100% user-verifiable Proof of Reserves. Further, the platform has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko. Besides its primary exchange services, Gate.io has diversified its ecosystem to offer decentralized finance, research and analytics, venture capital investing, wallet services, startup incubation, and more. The platform currently serves more than 13 million active users worldwide.



