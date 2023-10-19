

WEST PALM BEACH, FL and ROME, ITALY, Oct 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) today announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has been awarded two Gold Stevie® Awards from the 20th Annual International Business Awards® (IBA). U.S. Polo Assn. was celebrated during a luxurious gala banquet event at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Rome, Italy, on Friday, October 13, attended by leadership from USPAGL and the brand's Italian partners Incom, Bonis, Eastlab, and Eurotrade. The globally attended event hosted more than 250 guests, including many of the world's top companies and Stevie winners. The winning entries were for 'Achievement in Growth: USPA Global Licensing Takes Global U.S. Polo Assn. Brand to the Next Level with $2.3 Billion in Revenue,' and for 'Achievement in International Expansion: USPA Global Licensing/U.S. Polo Assn. Expands in 190 Countries.' The multi-billion-dollar, sport-inspired global brand received the highest scores from the judges over all submissions in these very competitive global growth categories. "It is an honor for U.S. Polo Assn. to be a recipient of two Gold Stevie® Awards from the 20th Annual International Business Awards® for the very first time," says J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPAGL, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "To be recognized for our sport-inspired brand's achievements amongst strong global competition in one of the world's premier business awards programs reflects the passion that our global team and strategic partners around the world have for building the U.S. Polo Assn. brand." Accepting the two gold trophies on stage were Lorenzo Nencini, CEO of Incom S.P.A.; Augusto Bonetto, CEO of Bonis S.P.A.; Andrea Zini, CEO of Eastlab; and Franco Zuccon, CEO of Eurotrade, as well as Stacey Kovalsky, Vice President of Global PR & Communications for USPAGL. The International Business Awards® are the world's premier business awards program. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations spanning more than 60 nations and territories, where more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and virtually every industry were submitted this year in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process. "Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year's class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet," said Stevie Awards President, Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and enjoyed celebrating them on stage in Rome." In the Achievement in International Expansion category, USPAGL highlighted the global expansion of brick-and-mortar U.S. Polo Assn. storefronts that are now accessible to consumers in 190 countries. Judges recognized the brand's resilience and adaptability to position U.S. Polo Assn.'s growth and success in the international market. In the Achievement in Growth category, USPAGL highlighted U.S. Polo Assn.'s achievement in reaching $2.3 billion in global retail sales. Judges recognized the brand's success in driving awareness of the sport of polo, expanding into new markets, and embracing digital strategies, all resulting in significant sales growth and recognition as a top global performer. Today, U.S. Polo Assn. has reached $2.3 billion in global retail sales, expanding its footprint to include over 190 countries and more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores worldwide. The brand's fast-tracked digital strategy has resulted in websites for more than 40 countries in 20 different languages and the activation of more than 7 million social media followers of the brand, all together strengthening U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic connection to the sport of polo and consumers worldwide. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA. About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named one of the top global sports licensors in 2023, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sport and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPAGL and ESPN now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN's broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo.com. About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com. Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky, VP Global PR and Communications, skovalsky@uspagl.com +001.561.790.8036

Kaela Drake, PR & Communications Specialist, kdrake@uspagl.com +001.561.461.8596 Related Image





Topic: Press release summary

Source: U.S. Polo Assn. Global

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

