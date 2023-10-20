Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, October 21, 2023
Saturday, 21 October 2023, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Scholars Education
Scholars Education and the Department of Education of Bermuda Announce Education Research Partnership
Canadian-Bermudan research partnership to boost academic performance of Bermuda's students.

Hamilton, Bermuda, Oct 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Scholars Education, a leading Canadian supplemental-education provider, in conjunction with Peak Potential Bermuda, a Bermudan registered charity, has partnered with the Department of Education of Bermuda to boost the academic performance of public-school students in the British Overseas Territory. This is another example of Education growing as an export sector of the Canadian economy and the positive international reputation of Canada's Education Sector. Scholars, founded in 1999, has 77 locations across North America. It uses its world-class curriculum and programming coupled with qualified, caring teachers to provide exceptional tutoring services for students of all ages.

The partnership facilitates collaborative research between Scholars Education, Peak Potential Bermuda, and the Bermuda Public School System (BPSS), to serve their educational missions. The program will provide valuable data and a template to be followed in other British Overseas Territories facing education-delivery challenges similar to Bermuda. Based upon internal data collected over the last 25 years by Scholars' PhD advisory board, Scholars Education has measured its proprietary tutoring programs to increase student achievement by over 1 Grade-Level, on average, after 40 1-hour sessions. This partnership will provide 3rd-party evaluation of these results.

Dr. Llewellyn Simmons, the Bermuda Ministry of Education's Director of Academics, said he was excited about the possibilities the partnership presents. On behalf of the Commissioner of Education and the Department of Education, Dr. Simmons said: "Together we will support Bermuda's students in achieving their goals."

"The BPSS is dedicated to providing engaging STEM learning experiences, and Peak Potential Bermuda's 'Lego STEM' and 'Youth Accelerator' programmes perfectly complement our programmes."

Peak Potential Bermuda is a charity committed to helping children develop essential skills. Doyle Cyril Butterfield, the CEO of both the charity and Scholars of Bermuda, said: "Through our evidence-based programme, developed in collaboration with Scholars Education, we equip students with fundamental skills, boost their confidence, and enhance their academic performance."

Matt Baxter, CEO of Scholars, said; "Scholars is proud to officially partner with Bermuda's Department of Education. Mr. Butterfield's implementation of Scholars' programming has improved the academic lives of hundreds of Bermudan students. We are looking forward to helping many more with this initiative."

Marking the launch of the partnership, Peak Potential and Scholars Education host the Scholars and Friends Golf Tournament Saturday, October 21 at Belmont Hills Golf Club. Funds raised provide children in need with bursaries for academic skill-building programmes.

Lisa and Steve Mancuso, two of Scholars Education's top franchise partners globally, will visit Bermuda to participate in the tournament and present prizes.

Scholars, founded in 1999, has 77 locations across North America. Its world-class curriculum and programming, coupled with qualified, caring teachers, provides exceptional tutoring services for students of all ages. It has won the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Award for eight consecutive years.

Contact:

Scholars Education
info@ScholarsEd.com
1-888-901-7323

Contact Information:
Matt Baxter
CEO Scholars Education
matt@scholarsed.com
1-888-901-7323

Doyle Butterfield
CEO Scholars Education Bermuda and Peak Potential Bermuda
db@scholarsed.com
441-704-4367




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Scholars Education
Sectors: Education
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Microblink Pioneers Modular Approach to Document Identity Verification, Transforming Industry Standards   
Oct 21, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
Moolec Science Presents Fourth Quarter FY 2023 Business Update  
Oct 21, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
Scholars Education and the Department of Education of Bermuda Announce Education Research Partnership  
Oct 21, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Digital Currency Adoption in Australia gets a Boost with Grineopay.com Payment Service App  
Oct 21, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
InvoiceMate Partners with the DFINITY Foundation   
Oct 20, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Shanghai Jiao Tong University's "Lui Che Woo Science Park" officially Inaugurated, Hong Kong Secondary School Students Witness the Advancement of Mainland China's High-tech Development  
Oct 20, 2023 17:50 HKT/SGT
Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Releases Voting Solution Assessment Model  
Oct 20, 2023 17:49 HKT/SGT
Indonesia's Tangguh Expansion Project Commences LNG Shipment  
Friday, October 20, 2023 2:36:00 PM
Indonesian Police Take Out Major Pirate Operator Illegally Streaming Live Sports  
Oct 20, 2023 12:56 HKT/SGT
Toyota Adopts the North American Charging Standard to Expand Customer Charging Options  
Friday, October 20, 2023 10:32:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Manufacturing 5.0
3   November
Pune, India
The Global Agility Summit
3   November
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       