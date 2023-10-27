

DUBAI, Oct 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - BANTgo and Verofax have announced a pioneering collaboration to enhance e-waste collection in an ambitious stride towards environmental sustainability. The groundbreaking partnership seeks to galvanize the masses into responsible recycling by rewarding their endeavours with tokenized incentives. Verofax, the winner of this year's GITEX Supernova Web3 and Blockchain award, introduces its innovative technology to this eco-initiative. The venture encompasses the deployment of advanced smart bins explicitly designed for e-waste collection. These bins are equipped with a validation system to ensure accurate assessment of the recycled electronic devices, determining their equivalence regarding recoverable materials. BANTgo, renowned for its expertise in the blockchain domain, steps in to fortify this eco-friendly initiative. Recognizing and endorsing the responsible recycling behaviour of individuals, BANTgo offers digital blockchain certificates. Apart from serving as a testament to the individual's eco-contribution, these certificates also act as a robust incentive, encouraging more to tread the path of responsible recycling. The synthesis of Verofax's product validation and BANTgo's blockchain prowess creates a robust mechanism. This facilitates transparency in e-waste recycling and ensures that individuals are appropriately acknowledged and rewarded for their proactive environmental actions. The union of these two giants signals a paradigm shift in how e-waste is perceived and managed. The tangible rewards and the satisfaction of contributing to a greener planet are set to propel e-waste recycling rates to unprecedented heights. Siarhei Zhyltsou, CEO of BANTgo, commented on this collaboration, "The alliance between BANTgo and Verofax is not just transformative but also imperative for our times. Encouraging responsible recycling through tangible rewards sets a new standard in environmental initiatives." Moreover, this collaboration underscores both companies' broader vision – a future where responsible recycling is an ingrained habit, not just a sporadic action. Technology, transparency, and tangible rewards make this initiative a game-changer in e-waste management. Wassim Merheby, CEO of Verofax, shared his enthusiasm, "Pairing with BANTgo is a testament to Verofax's commitment to leverage its technology for pressing global challenges. We're paving the way for a sustainable future where technology and eco-responsibility converge." Experience the synergy of BANTgo and Verofax in action. Join the initiative, champion responsible recycling, and partake in the rewards that benefit you and our planet. About Verofax Verofax is a blockchain-enabled Asset Digitization and Traceability solution provider with a presence across North America, Europe, Asia and MENA regions. Verofax is a native ISV partner for Microsoft, its solution is available across multiple cloud environments, making it easier for manufacturers to comply with ESG-regulated markets, manage sustainability certification and offer transparency and audibility to authorities, retailers, and consumers alike. For technical matters, visit Verofax at https://www.verofax.com or contact info@verofax.com. About BANTgo BANTgo is an innovative technology company that incentivises sustainable recycling behaviour for consumers worldwide. Through its impact2earn platform, powered by AI and blockchain technology, BANTgo revolutionizes e-waste recycling by rewarding users with digital certificates in the form of NFTs for their recycling efforts. An AI-powered messenger chatbot guides users to e-waste recycling points and directs them to the Rewards Platform. This unique approach not only fosters environmental responsibility but also offers tangible benefits to users. Integrating these technologies and the business model serves individuals and businesses, aiming to decarbonize goods production and consumption in line with the principles of “Make waste not wasted”. For more information, please visit www.bantgo.ae.





