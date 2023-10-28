

Singapore, Oct 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - On September 29, 2023, the Inland Revenue Board Of Malaysia (IRBM) published that for businesses with an annual turnover of RM100 million and above, E-Invoicing will be mandatory from June 1, 2024 and for all other businesses from January 1, 2027. Thiswill apply to both domestic and cross-border transactions. There will be two options for transmitting E-Invoices, on the one hand, thesupplier can create an E-Invoice and share it to IRBM via the MyInvois Portal, or on the other hand the supplier can use an API (Application Programming Interface). The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is Malaysia’s Peppol Authority and accreditsMalaysia’s Peppol service providers and Peppol ready solution providers under the consideration of local requirements and technicalstandards. At the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in Singapore from December 4 to 6, 2023 Datuk Fadzli Abdul Wahit, Senior VicePresident, Digital Industry Development, MDEC will give an update on the status quo of the Malaysian E-Invoicing initiative. Hispresentation is only one of the many highlights: Among others, these expert speakers and thought leaders have confirmed their contributions:

Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive, IMDA, Singapore - André Hoddevik, Secretary General, OpenPeppol - Mark Stockwell, DirectoreInvoicing, Taxation Office, Australia - Michael Alp, COO, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, New Zealand - Hiroyuki Kato, Director, Digital Agency, Government of Japan - Mehrdad Talaifar, Digital Tax Technology Strategy and Operational Tax Transformation Executive, UAE - Michel Gilis, Head of Interoperability Working Group, GENA - Global Exchange NetworkAssociation - Dolf Kars and Alex Baulf, Board of Directors, DBN Alliance, USA The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit is a unique opportunity to get in personal contact with these leading experts from governments andindustries to elaborate on the recent developments and future trends in the field of E-Invoicing and E-Reporting - with a strong focuson APAC countries. Information on the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit and special ticket rates valid for public sector and typical senders of a high volume of invoices: www.exchange-summit.com/events/asia/agenda About Vereon AG Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate theseinformation platforms to build knowledge, exchange experience and make valuable new contacts. Press Contact Vereon AG | Public Relations | Hauptstrasse 54 | CH-8280 Kreuzlingen presse@vereon.ch | www.exchange-summit.com/insights/media-pr





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Vereon AG

Sectors: Retail & eCommerce

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

