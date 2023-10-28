

Singapore, Oct 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Chief Customer Officers (CCO) & Enterprise Leaders Summit 2024, happening in Singapore from 25-28 March, is set to unlock the power of collaboration, fostering cross-functional transformation within enterprises. Expect dynamic insights and actionable strategies for driving customer-centric innovation and digital integration at the forefront of business operations. Amidst the rapidly shifting tides of the global economy and the dynamic technological landscape, the imperative for enterprises to prioritize a digital-first, customer-centric approach has become more pressing than ever. The intricate nature of integrating technology within business operations necessitates seamless collaboration among cross-functional teams, highlighting the paramount significance of fostering a holistic and unified organizational culture. Recognizing this pressing need, the Chief Customer Officers (CCO) & Enterprise Leaders Summit is poised to convene a prestigious congregation of thought leaders and internal change agents dedicated to spearheading the paradigm shift necessary for comprehensive customer transformation. This distinguished summit is strategically designed to serve as a pivotal forum for collaborative discourse and actionable insights, catering to an array of cross-functional executives encompassing roles such as Customer, Data, Digital, Technology, Marketing, and Operations. "Effective cross-functional collaboration is the bedrock of successful enterprise transformation in today's dynamic business environment," affirms Jamie Tan, General Manager of IQPC Asia. "The Chief Customer Officers (CCO) & Enterprise Leaders Summit is committed to fostering an ecosystem of collaboration and knowledge-sharing that is essential for enterprises looking to pave the way for a digital-first, customer-first future." The highly anticipated summit is scheduled to take place from 25- 28 March 2024, serving as a definitive precursor to the forthcoming The Customer Show Asia expo, scheduled for March 2025. This summit will feature 40+ C-Suite speakers, 9 interactive discussion groups, and 8 modules focusing on critical transformation strategies, including but not limited to: Digital Transformation in a High-Tech World

Data: Connecting the Dots Enterprise-Wide

The Rise of Phygital Experience

The Rise of Gen Z

Cross-Functional Accountability for Customer Strategies

Game-Changing Innovation for Real-Time Customer Interactions

Leveraging Internal Champions for Customer Transformation

AI-Driven Customer Transformation With its exclusive focus on dismantling operational silos and driving tangible, enterprise-wide transformation, the Chief Customer Officers (CCO) & Enterprise Leaders Summit promises to be a pivotal juncture for business leaders aiming to navigate the intricacies of the modern customer landscape. For more information and to download the agenda, please visit the official event website at www.cxnetwork.com/events-ccoandenterpriseleaderssummit/agenda-mc.



Don't miss the opportunity to bring your team members along and enjoy up to 45% discount. Register now to secure your seats at this transformative event: www.cxnetwork.com/events-ccoandenterpriseleaderssummit/srspricing





Topic: Press release summary

Source: IQPC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

