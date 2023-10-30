|
Singapore, Oct 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, today named the Winners and Highly Commended recipients of the 13th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore), supported by Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pte Ltd.
Singapore’s finest development companies and most accomplished real estate leaders were present at the black-tie gala dinner and presentation ceremony held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. Around 49 golden statuettes, representing a diverse array of categories, were presented at the gala event, celebrating established and up-and-coming names alike in the real estate industry.
GuocoLand earned the Best Developer award, its fourth win in this category, in addition to the Special Recognition in ESG and Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction. The company also garnered three wins for its project Lentor Modern, namely Best Integrated Development, Best Private Condo Development, and Best Private Condo Architectural Design.
UOL Group Limited, last year’s Best Developer titleholder, was named Best Residential Developer, Best Sustainable Developer, and Best Hospitality Developer. The company also gained two Special Recognitions. UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited jointly won four titles for their projects Watten House and Pinetree Hill.
Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd was named Best Lifestyle Developer while its subsidiary Hoi Hup Sunway Katong Pte Ltd scored four wins for the project known as The Continuum. Another subsidiary, Hoi Hup Sunway Kent Ridge Pte Ltd, attained a win for its project Terra Hill.
Frasers Property Singapore was another big winner of the night, scoring six wins, including Best Mixed Use Developer. Riviere, a project by Frasers Property Singapore, gained two wins, including the sought-after Best Condo Development (Singapore) award.
The sought-after Best Housing Development (Singapore) title went to Pollen Collection, a project by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited. The company achieved a total of four wins, including the title of Best Landed Developer.
Solitaire Cecil Pte Ltd (TE Capital Partners and LaSalle Investment Management) received the Best Commercial Developer title, plus two wins for its project Solitaire on Cecil. Da Vinci Land was meanwhile named Best Breakthrough Developer.
The Assembly Place won the title of Best Co Living Operator , buoyed by a win for the project Campus @ Telok Kurau. Eugene Lim YJ, founder and CEO, The Assembly Place, came to accept the very first Rising Star award, presented by official portal partner PropertyGuru.com.sg, in recognition of his impactful arrival in the real estate scene.
Tan Zhiyong, chief executive officer, MCC Singapore, also graced the celebration with his presence. He accepted the Singapore Real Estate of the Year award from the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine.
Tan Zhiyong said: “I am proud to be conferred the Real Estate Personality of the Year award and I would like to thank PropertyGuru for this accolade. It is my privilege to be inducted in the hall of fame for this category.”
Another big winner of the night was EL Development Pte Ltd, garnering five wins for the projects Pullman Singapore Hill Street and Blossoms By The Park.
Jeremy Williams, managing director, Marketplaces, PropertyGuru Group, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to this year’s recipients of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore), celebrating the country’s finest developers, projects, and designs. The accolades this year have been presented to established and emerging names alike in the industry, and deservedly so. With their forward-thinking, sustainable ideas and innovations, these exemplary enterprises can light the way for building the cities of tomorrow, starting with Singapore, and deliver value to property seekers.”
Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “The style, sustainability, and smartness of Singapore’s world-leading built spaces never fail to impress. The best developments in the Lion State not only meet the needs of the property seeker, but also the greater good of the community. With a variety property types and target buyers, this year’s winning projects represent Singapore real estate at its finest: technologically sophisticated, well-integrated into the local environment, and thoughtfully designed. As part of the region’s business and tourist hub, these award-winning properties set the stage for how people will live, work, and thrive in tomorrow’s cities.”
The independent panel of judges who determined the list of awardees this year consist of Kristin Thorsteins, chairperson of the Awards in Singapore and head of partnerships – growth for APAC, IWG PLC; Annalisa Dass, director, digital strategy, EY-Parthenon; Chua Shang Chai, partner, Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP; Greg Shand, architect, Robert Greg Shand Architects; Henry Woon, director, Atelier Ten; Ar. Ivy Koh, deputy COO, SJ Architecture, Surbana Jurong Consultants Pte Ltd.; Roy Ling, CEO, board director, and adjunct professor, FollowTrade; Tay Kah Poh, adjunct associate professor, NUS Department of Real Estate; and Wenhui Lim, partner, Spark Architects.
As official supervisor, HLB Singapore Foo Kon Tan upheld the selection process’ fairness, transparency, and integrity, under the leadership of Raymond Kong and Chen Tsai-Wei Vivian.
Main country winners of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) will be eligible to advance to the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on Friday, 8 December in Bangkok, Thailand. Winners will compete for honours against their peers from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as Australia, India, Japan, and China.
Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 13th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) are supported by gold sponsor Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pte Ltd.; official portal partner PropertyGuru.com.sg; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners AspirantSG, d+a Magazine, SquareRooms, and Top 10 Singapore; supporting association Singapore Estate Agents Association; and official supervisor HLB.
For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.
COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARDEES
13th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore)
DEVELOPER AWARDS
Best Developer
WINNER: GuocoLand
Best Residential Developer
WINNER: UOL Group Limited
Best Landed Developer
WINNER: Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited
Best Mixed Use Developer
WINNER: Frasers Property Singapore
Best Commercial Developer
WINNER: Solitaire Cecil Pte Ltd (TE Capital Partners and LaSalle Investment Management)
Best Hospitality Developer
WINNER: UOL Group Limited
Best Lifestyle Developer
WINNER: Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd
Best Sustainable Developer
WINNER: UOL Group Limited
Best Breakthrough Developer
WINNER: Da Vinci Land
Best Co Living Operator
WINNER: The Assembly Place
DEVELOPMENT AWARDS
Best Integrated Development
WINNER: Lentor Modern by GuocoLand
Best Mixed Use Development
WINNER: One Bernam by HY-MCC (Bernam) Pte Ltd
Best Mega Scale Condo Development
WINNER: Grand Dunman by Grand Dunman Pte. Ltd.
Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development
WINNER: Klimt Cairnhill by Low Keng Huat (S) Limited
Best Luxury Condo Development
WINNER: Watten House by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited
Best Premium Condo Development
WINNER: The Continuum by Hoi Hup Sunway Katong Pte Ltd
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Pinetree Hill by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Terra Hill by Hoi Hup Sunway Kent Ridge Pte Ltd
Best Private Condo Development
WINNER: Lentor Modern by GuocoLand
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Blossoms By The Park by EL Development Pte Ltd
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand Dunman by Grand Dunman Pte. Ltd.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The LakeGarden Residences by Wing Tai Asia
Best Executive Condo Development
WINNER: Altura by TQS (2) Development Pte Ltd
Best Completed Private Condo Development
WINNER: Seaside Residences by Frasers Property Singapore
Best Nature Integrated Development
WINNER: The LakeGarden Residences by Wing Tai Asia
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Terra Hill by Hoi Hup Sunway Kent Ridge Pte Ltd
Best Waterfront Condo Development
WINNER: Riviere by Frasers Property Singapore
Best Landed Housing Development
WINNER: Pollen Collection by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited
Best Lifestyle Development
WINNER: The Continuum by Hoi Hup Sunway Katong Pte Ltd
Best Green Development
WINNER: The LakeGarden Residences by Wing Tai Asia
Best Hotel Development
WINNER: Pullman Singapore Hill Street by EL Development Pte Ltd
Best Reconstruction Project Development
WINNER: Solitaire on Cecil by Solitaire Cecil Pte Ltd (TE Capital Partners and LaSalle Investment Management)
Best Industrial Development
WINNER: CT FoodNEX by Chiu Teng Group
DESIGN AWARDS
Best Mega Scale Condo Architectural Design
WINNER: Grand Dunman by Grand Dunman Pte. Ltd.
Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design
WINNER: Watten House by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited
Best Premium Condo Architectural Design
WINNER: The Continuum by Hoi Hup Sunway Katong Pte Ltd
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Pinetree Hill by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited
Best Private Condo Architectural Design
WINNER: Lentor Modern by GuocoLand
Best Ultra Luxury Condo Interior Design
WINNER: Klimt Cairnhill by Low Keng Huat (S) Limited
Best Premium Condo Interior Design
WINNER: Terra Hill by Hoi Hup Sunway Kent Ridge Pte Ltd
Best Private Condo Interior Design
WINNER: Blossoms By The Park by EL Development Pte Ltd
Best Luxury Condo Landscape Design
WINNER: Watten House by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited
Best Mega Scale Condo Landscape Design
WINNER: Grand Dunman by Grand Dunman Pte. Ltd.
Best Premium Condo Landscape Design
WINNER: Pinetree Hill by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited
Best Private Condo Landscape Design
WINNER: Blossoms By The Park by EL Development Pte Ltd
Best Hotel Architectural Design
WINNER: Pullman Singapore Hill Street by EL Development Pte Ltd
Best Hotel Interior Design
WINNER: Pullman Singapore Hill Street by EL Development Pte Ltd
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Pan Pacific Singapore by UOL Group Limited
Best Office Architectural Design
WINNER: Solitaire on Cecil by Solitaire Cecil Pte Ltd (TE Capital Partners and LaSalle Investment Management)
Best Co Living Space
WINNER: Campus @ Telok Kurau by The Assembly Place
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Duke Residences by The Assembly Place
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Hovoh Complete Homes by Hovoh Pte Ltd
Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design
WINNER: The Continuum by Hoi Hup Sunway Katong Pte Ltd
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand Dunman by Grand Dunman Pte. Ltd.
BEST OF SINGAPORE AWARDS
Best Condo Development (Singapore)
WINNER: Riviere by Frasers Property Singapore
Best Housing Development (Singapore)
WINNER: Pollen Collection by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited
SPECIAL AWARDS
Rising Star
WINNER: Eugene Lim YJ, Founder and CEO, The Assembly Place
Special Recognition in ESG
WINNER: Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited
WINNER: Frasers Property Singapore
WINNER: GuocoLand
WINNER: UOL Group Limited
Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction
WINNER: Frasers Property Singapore
WINNER: GuocoLand
WINNER: UOL Group Limited
PUBLISHER'S CHOICE
Singapore Real Estate Personality of the Year
WINNER: Tan Zhiyong, Chief Executive Officer, MCC Singapore
ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS
PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.
In 2023, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2023.
For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com
ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP
PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 37 million property seekers2 to connect with almost 60,000 agents monthly3 to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.9 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.
For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.
(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between October 2022 and March 2023.
(2) Based on Google Analytics data between October 2022 and March 2023.
(3) Based on data between January 2023 and March 2023.
(4) Based on data between October 2022 and March 2023.
PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:
General Enquiries:
Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services
M: +66 92 954 4154
E: allan@propertyguru.com
Media & Partnerships:
Nate Dacua, Media Relations & Marketing Services Manager
M: +66 92 701 2510
E: nate@propertyguru.com
Sponsorships:
Kanittha Srithongsuk, Regional Manager, Awards Sponsorship
M: +66 93 293 9794
E: kanittha@propertyguru.com
Sales & Nominations:
Alicia Loh, Awards Manager (Singapore)
M: +65 8382 0078
E: alicia@propertyguru.com.sg
