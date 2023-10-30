

BANGALORE, INDIA, Oct 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Following a successful inaugural Shared Services and GCC Week India this year, SSON Network (Asia) is proud to bring back the second edition of India’s leading Shared Services and GCC Summit. Shared Services and GCC Week India 2024 is set to take place from 16-19 April 2024 in Bangalore, India. Having navigated a pandemic, a recession, and political unrest, multinational corporations continue their race to the top with the help of robust shared services. The Indian shared services market is growing at a fast pace - the total number of GCC’s in India is to reach 2400 by 2030 with 4.5 million employed across these centres. With a jump by 115% in new GCC set ups, the focus has shifted from cost arbitrage to value arbitrage. The future belongs to those who can harness ‘digital’ and turn that into a competitive opportunity. Shared Services and GCC Week India 2024 is dedicated to gather the country’s top GCC leaders and technology experts to discuss how to drive industry growth and enable India on its path as a key delivery hub to support global operations. This unparalleled event spanning four action-packed days, is proud to present an ensemble of 50+ distinguished speakers and an impressive 80+ GCC leaders and decision makers at the event. Featuring two leading GBS’ site visits pre-conference, followed by two days of jammed-packed conference lineup, and concluding with a post-conference masterclass on ‘Designing & Sustaining your Organisation’s Intelligent Automation Ecosystem’. Ms Krishna Mawani, Conference Director of Shared Services and GCC Week India 2024, shared that "India’s ability to spearhead digital transformation mandates, its hub of next-generation talent and the combination of innovation and scale will place India at the heart of global sourcing strategies”. She also added that “Solution providers need to assist their clients in scaling their operations and managing this evolving ecosystem collaboratively is becoming a strategic imperative." For businesses seeking to showcase their technological solutions and services, Shared Services and GCC Week India 2024 is now open for sponsorship opportunities, offering thought leadership slots and booths. Sponsors will have exclusive opportunities to demonstrate thought leadership and engage with decision-makers in the Shared Services and GCC space. For Shared Services practitioners looking to attend and gain insights from case studies and panel discussions, early bird tickets are available for a limited time, so act fast to take advantage of discounted rates. Additionally, we are pleased to offer team discounts of up to 45% for group bookings, making it easier for your entire team to attend and benefit from this transformative experience together. Be a driving force in shaping the future of Shared Services and GCC in India. Purchase your tickets now and explore the latest trends, strategies, and innovations at Shared Services and GCC Week India 2024. View the full agenda at https://www.ssonetwork.com/events-ssoindia/agenda-mc?-ty-b About IQPC



At its core IQPC is a global business to business event company that has embraced the digital age. We are the go-to source for online and offline events, information, education, networking, and promotion for executives across industries.About SSONSSON has been running conferences in Asia for 20+ years and has seen the market move from single function transactional centres to complex global business services. Through our network, we are seeing a market poised and ready to transform. As the leading shared services & outsourcing platform, we can help you meet your specific business goals and objectives through a variety of fully customizable products and packages.



Media Contact:

Joyce SngSenior Marketing Manager

IQPC Asia Pte Ltd

joyce.sng@iqpc.com.sg





Topic: Press release summary

Source: IQPC

Sectors: Trade Shows

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

