Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, October 30, 2023
Monday, 30 October 2023, 18:18 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited
Ev Dynamics Provides First Electric Mobile Command Unit for Hong Kong Fire Services Department
Zero Emissions, Fast Charging, Long Range, Quiet Operation

HONG KONG, Oct 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively "Ev Dynamics" or the "Group"), a leading developer and manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), is pleased to announce that an 11-meter electric coach from China Dynamics New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Group, has been selected by the Hong Kong Fire Services Department as the first electric mobile command unit model in Hong Kong. The coach is expected to be delivered in 2025 after installation of in-vehicle equipment and completion of various tests.

This electric mobile command unit is equipped with a powerful 350kW electric motor, which ensures a reliable power supply. With a large battery capacity of 422 kWh and the use of fast-charging technology, the vehicle can travel over 400 kilometers and operate continuously for 24 hours or more in its operational mode.

To meet operational needs, it is equipped with an inverter that can convert high-voltage power into alternating current and direct current to power the vehicle's wireless communication system and electronic dispatch system. The vehicle also has a 25kW standby generator to provide a continuous power supply in emergency situations.

As the electric mobile command unit is free from exhaust emissions, noise and vibration caused by internal combustion engines, it can achieve the environmental protection goal of zero roadside emissions and provides a quiet working environment for firefighters.

Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman of Ev Dynamics, said, "The Group is honored that the coach we designed and manufactured can serve as the first electric mobile command unit of the Hong Kong Fire Services Department. This not only confirms the excellent quality of Ev Dynamics' electric vehicles, but also provides a reference for the further popularization of electric vehicles in Hong Kong. The Group is well prepared to provide even more high-quality electric mobility solutions for the Hong Kong market and to seize the opportunities brought by the use of electric vehicles in the city. Leveraging its strong independent research and development capabilities and rich experience in the production and operation of electric vehicles, Ev Dynamics is confident in its ability to make greater contributions to smart mobility in Hong Kong."

Design of the first electric mobile command unit of the Hong Kong Fire Services Department

 

Reference model of the first electric mobile command unit of the Hong Kong Fire Services Department - the Ev Dynamics' 11-meter electric coach

About Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and an emerging prominent player in the world's new energy commercial vehicles market. It is a component and whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It provides integrated driving and logistics solutions backed by its solid technological foundation in areas including new energy platform power systems and key components. Its NEV R&D center is in Shenzhen and manufacturing base is in Wulong, Chongqing, China, and has a sales network covering Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America.

Media Enquiry

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Vicky Lee        +852 2864 4834   vicky.lee@sprg.com.hk

Phoebe Leung     +852 2114 4172   phoebe.leung@sprg.com.hk

Christina Cheuk  +852 2114 4979   christina.cheuk@sprg.com.hk

Website: www.sprg.com.hk




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited
Apr 3, 2023 20:11 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zhongguancun Technology and Shenzhen Qinghang Zhixing, Jointly Promote Autonomous Driving Technologies
Nov 7, 2022 20:27 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Signs Largest Ever Supply Agreement with Bimbo for Electric Delivery Vehicles
Sept 16, 2022 21:20 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics's First Pure Electric Fully Accessible Public Minibus Will Soon Commence Service in Hong Kong
June 20, 2022 18:17 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics is Commissioned to Build Hong Kong's First Accessible Electric Bus
May 11, 2022 18:16 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Selected to Supply Electric Light Buses to a Government Sustainable Public Mobility Pilot Scheme
May 4, 2022 18:27 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Delivers 40 Customized 7.5-Meter Electric Vans to Europe
Apr 20, 2022 18:02 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Delivers 10 Electric Vans to America
Feb 10, 2022 18:55 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Delivers First Batch of 12-Meter E-Buses to Europe
Dec 23, 2021 18:30 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Strengthens Presence in EV Market with Proposed Nasdaq Listing
Dec 16, 2021 18:19 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Welcomes Further Investment from International Investors
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       