Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 18:38 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: IQPay
Lead Investor Steven Freidmutter Joins IQPay's Advisory Board

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, Oct 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - IQPay an innovative force in the fintech landscape, is elated to announce that Steven Freidmutter has officially joined its advisory board. Adding to this significant appointment, Freidmutter is also stepping in as the lead investor for IQPay, marking a milestone in the company's journey.

Steven Freidmutter brings to IQPay an impressive track record of experience, presence and credibility. Freidmutter's journey continues to defy conventions. His recent appointment as a partner and founding advisory board member of the Boston-based VC fund Erez Capital is a testament to his unwavering dedication to innovation and progress. With a resume that includes affiliations with renowned entities such as Entrepreneurship Village in Nigeria and notable African startups like AmpGlobal, Shiprazor, and BoxCommerce. Freidmutter's expertise is nothing short of monumental. As an LP of Launch Africa Ventures, his investment footprint extends to over 120 startups across more than 25 African countries. Steven’s passionate involvement in the continent further extends to sports with his partnership with the Cape Town Tigers, a South African professional basketball team.

His zest for life and commitment to projects bigger than himself have rendered this phase of his career to be the most prolific. Describing his journey, Freidmutter states, "While I battle daily with staying alive, somehow this has been my most prolific chapter... Having projects bigger than myself has kept me engaged and optimistic."

IQPay recognizes the gravity of this partnership. Steven commitment to invest in Africa, his support for women-led initiatives align with IQPay's mission and vision.

"We're thrilled to have Steven join our team. His insights and guidance have already proven invaluable, and we anticipate a fruitful collaboration ahead," said Michelle Ruiz, CEO of IQPay. "Steven's extensive expertise and experience will enhance IQPay’s offerings, and we're confident that this partnership will significantly amplify our efforts to scale and cement our value in the global payment landscape."

About IQPay

IQPay is a cutting edge facial recognition payment system and is incorporated in the USA and South Africa and was founded in 2022 by Michelle Ruiz (CEO) and Yannick Ruiz (CTO) with the mission to empower consumers and businesses by transforming the landscape of digital transactions with their state-of-the-art technology.

For more information contact visit www.iqpay.co.za or contact info@iqpay.co.za.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: IQPay
Sectors: FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Verofax wins GITEX Supernova Web3 & Blockchain Award 2023  
Nov 1, 2023 00:30 HKT/SGT
Unveiling the Future of Gaming: Gaming Guilds Pioneer the Transition to the Metaverse with TCG World  
Oct 31, 2023 23:55 HKT/SGT
US Premiere of the 80 Sunreef Power Eco, the world's most advanced electric luxury yacht   
Oct 31, 2023 23:33 HKT/SGT
Acrometa to Focus on Laboratory Construction and Co-Working Laboratory Space Business  
Oct 31, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil  
Oct 31, 2023 19:39 HKT/SGT
Countdown to World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2023 Begins  
Oct 31, 2023 19:36 HKT/SGT
Lead Investor Steven Freidmutter Joins IQPay's Advisory Board  
Oct 31, 2023 18:38 HKT/SGT
Golden Investment Opportunity For Golden Heaven (GDHG) ?   
Oct 31, 2023 17:55 HKT/SGT
MHI Receives Order for Two Automated People Mover (APM) Systems at Orlando International Airport  
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 5:14:00 PM
Mitsubishi Power and Egypt Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy Sign Upgrade and Reliability Agreement Extension for Sidi Krir and El-Atf Power Plants  
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 3:49:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Manufacturing 5.0
3   November
Pune, India
The Global Agility Summit
3   November
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
EDUtech Asia
7  -  9   November
Singapore
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
AI and Big Data Expo
30  November -  1   December
Loadon, UK
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       