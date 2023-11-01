

HONG KONG, Nov 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - MDRT Global Services announced that, as of November 1, the association will officially be known as the MDRT Center for Field Leadership (MDRT Center). The new name, along with updated branding, more closely reflects the association's mission: helping field and home office leaders across the globe grow as leaders of financial services organizations and propelling their teams to success. MDRT Center members are field and home office leaders who continually work to broaden their leadership skills, establish an MDRT culture of excellence within their agencies and advance themselves professionally and personally. MDRT Center members will have access to all the benefits that were available prior to the rebranding, including key leadership content on the Center's website like toolkits, videos and articles, and access to Harvard ManageMentor® learning application. Members can also partake in regular webcasts, attend study groups with fellow members and one global MDRT event per year, and apply for an MDRT Culture of Excellence Award. "The MDRT Center for Field Leadership creates a community of financial services leaders committed to excellence in the profession," said Gregory Gagne, ChFC, 2024 MDRT President. "Undergoing this rebranding highlights the association's dedication to amplifying members' ability to incite growth and empower their teams to become the best." Gregory Gagne added, "Among the top 100 companies worldwide with the most MDRTs in 2023, 10 are in Hong Kong with more than 6,400 people involved. After the rebranding, we hope to attract more financial services field and home office leaders in Hong Kong to join the MDRT Center for Field Leadership, so that we may help spur their growth potential and see them make new heights." MDRT Center membership is granted for one year and must be renewed annually. The open enrollment period for membership is 1 November 2023 - 1 April 2024. Annual membership dues are US$600, but applicants may apply for membership after 1 April 2014 with a US$200 late fee. About MDRT Center for Field Leadership As the newest association under the global MDRT Family of Brands, MDRT Center for Field Leadership (MDRT Center) was created exclusively for financial services field and home office leaders. As a separate, individual membership association, MDRT Center provides its members with exceptional value and leadership growth opportunities. MDRT Center membership allows increased engagement within the MDRT community while providing leaders with strategies to develop a culture of excellence within their respective organizations. To learn more visit mdrtcenter.org.





