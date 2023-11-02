Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 2, 2023
Thursday, 2 November 2023, 15:44 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Stella Holdings Bhd
Stella Wins Shareholders' Nod in EGM for PTM Acquisition & Strategic Changes
Unanimous EGM Votes Bolster Management's Optimism for Growth & Diversification

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Stella Holdings Berhad ("Stella" or the "Company"), an experienced player in the field of construction, property investment, and property development, is pleased to announce that all resolutions set forth at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) have received endorsement from shareholders. Notably, a significant resolution encompassing the acquisition of Pembinaan Teguh Maju Sdn Bhd ("PTM") was approved unanimously.

Datuk Benson Lau, Managing Director of Stella
Datuk Benson Lau, Managing Director of Stella

The acquisition of PTM comes with considerable promise and far-reaching implications for Stella. Valued at a total purchase consideration of RM380.0 million, PTM will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stella. This acquisition is especially noteworthy given PTM's RM1.16 billion worth of outstanding orders in areas such as roadworks, building construction, and mechanical and electrical projects. Furthermore, PTM has submitted quotations and is in discussions for contracts totalling approximately RM1.78 billion, amplifying the earnings potential over the next three financial years.

PTM also provides a profit guarantee of RM120.0 million for the financial years ending 30 June 2024, 2025, and 2026 on an aggregate basis to the Company.

The EGM also endorsed a significant private placement of up to 50.0 million shares, equating to around 74.63% of the current total number of issued Stella shares or 11.99% post-acquisition. This initiative aims to raise RM40.0 million for necessities like construction materials, labour costs, and subcontractors.

Complementing this acquisition, Stella Holdings Berhad will undergo a rebranding to become Varia Berhad, a change that encapsulates its wider vision and growth objectives.

After the conclusion of the EGM, Datuk Benson Lau, Managing Director of Stella, commented with enthusiasm: "Our unanimous decision to acquire PTM marks a pivotal moment for Stella. This new addition brings a vast RM1.16 billion worth of outstanding orders into our portfolio, thereby solidifying our growth prospects. PTM’s strengths in civil engineering, roadworks, and various infrastructure projects represent a perfect strategic alignment with our existing operations. We are also emboldened by our shareholders' resolute support for our ambitious private placement and rebranding initiatives. Their unwavering confidence empowers us to aim higher and execute our strategic roadmap to fruition."

As at 2 November 2023, 12:30 P.M., Stella Holdings Berhad’s share price is RM1.07 with a market capitalisation of RM71.7 million.

Stella Holdings Berhad: 5006 [BURSA: STELLA], https://stella-holdings.com.my/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Stella Holdings Bhd
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Hitachi to transfer Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device shares to MinebeaMitsumi for further growth and corporate value enhancement of Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device  
Thursday, November 2, 2023 5:10:00 PM
Colt completes $1.8bn acquisition of Lumen EMEA  
Nov 2, 2023 16:45 HKT/SGT
Stella Wins Shareholders' Nod in EGM for PTM Acquisition & Strategic Changes  
Nov 2, 2023 15:44 HKT/SGT
19th Edition Cyber Security Summit: Securing Australia's Digital Future  
Nov 2, 2023 13:43 HKT/SGT
Namwiwat Medical Corporation Plc (NAM) enjoys first day on SET  
Thursday, November 2, 2023 11:00:00 AM
Verofax Wins at Emirates Global Aluminum Ramp-Up Programme 2023  
Nov 2, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
How the Valo Hyperfoil is playing a leading role in the marine mobility revolution  
Nov 1, 2023 23:50 HKT/SGT
JE Cleantech Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement  
Nov 1, 2023 20:45 HKT/SGT
Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) Awarded the 2023 APEA Fast Enterprise Award for E-Commerce Category  
Nov 1, 2023 20:05 HKT/SGT
DC Healthcare Unveils Innovative Skincare Range 'newB' Under Subsidiary Ten Doctors Sdn Bhd  
Nov 1, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Manufacturing 5.0
3   November
Pune, India
The Global Agility Summit
3   November
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
EDUtech Asia
7  -  9   November
Singapore
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
AI and Big Data Expo
30  November -  1   December
Loadon, UK
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       