  • Thursday, November 2, 2023
Thursday, 2 November 2023, 19:25 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Designs and Develops First Electric Mobile Command Unit for Hong Kong Fire Services Department

HONG KONG, Nov 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively "Ev Dynamics" or the "Group"), is pleased to announce that an electric mobile command unit designed and developed by the Group, has been selected as the first electric mobile command unit by the Hong Kong Fire Services Department after a rigorous review. The vehicle will be delivered for use upon completion of all interior equipment and configuration requirements.

This electric mobile command unit is equipped with a powerful 350kW electric motor, and a battery capacity of 422 kWh. It also has a high-capacity uninterruptable power supply system to power the vehicle's wireless communication system and electronic dispatch system, with a generator and a public power connection device to ensure the continuous normal operation of the system in any situation.

The vehicle uses pure electric clean energy, producing no exhaust emissions, noise, or vibrations. It achieves the environmental protection goal of zero roadside emissions and provides firefighters with a safer, more comfortable and quieter working environment.

Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman of Ev Dynamics, said, "The Group is honored that the electric mobile command unit we designed and manufactured has been selected as the preferred option by the Hong Kong Fire Services Department. This not only confirms the excellent quality of Ev Dynamics' electric vehicles, but also provides a reference for further popularizing the use of electric vehicles in various scenarios in Hong Kong. The Group is well prepared to provide the Hong Kong market with more high-quality new energy application solutions."

Design of the first electric mobile command unit of the Hong Kong Fire Services Department

About Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and emerging prominent player in the world's new energy commercial vehicle market, serving as a manufacturer of new energy passenger vehicles and specialized vehicles. It provides integrated driving and logistics solutions backed by its solid technological foundation in areas including new energy platform power systems and key components. It has a new energy vehicle R&D center located in Shenzhen, a manufacturing base located in Wulong, Chongqing, China, and a sales network covering Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America.

