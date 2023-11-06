Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 6, 2023
Monday, 6 November 2023, 07:53 HKT/SGT
Source: NEWHD
Romrez Drops Show on NEWHD NY & NEWHD LA
Straight out of Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - NEWHD New York, Where Rock Lives, NEWHD Los Angeles, LA’s Rock and Pop, and VNUE Radio are thrilled to announce the launch of NEWHD EDM with the introduction of a dynamic new show hosted by ROMREZ, hailing from Tel Aviv.

Starting this weekend, ROMREZ will take the airwaves by storm with an electrifying show that is set to redefine the EDM scene. Tune in every Saturday night from 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM locally on NEWHD NY and NEWHD LA, and don't miss out on the encore presentation every Sunday night from 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM on VNUE Radio.

Zach Martin, the founder of NEWHD Media, expresses his enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, "Music is a healing force and brings people of all backgrounds together." This sentiment lies at the heart of the NEWHD mission.

To join the EDM revolution, listeners can access the show by downloading the NEWHD Radio App or by tuning in via TuneIn or the Audacy App. Don't miss the chance to be part of this exciting musical journey.

In addition, we encourage everyone to support NEWHD's mission and its efforts to bring people together through music. To contribute, simply text "NEWHD" to 44321 and be a part of this meaningful cause.

About Romrez

Hailing straight out of Tel Aviv, Roman Reznick (aka: Romrez) is an Israeli based DJ, Artist and Producer. For over 20 years, his electrifying DJ Sets have been a mainstay in Tel Aviv’s underground Trance and EDM scene that has encompassed over 100+ Global Releases, collaborations and live sets. Romrez has developed a sound that lies somewhere deeper towards end of the EDM Scene incorporating a spatial plethora of both sight and sound.  Romrez has been a pioneer across multiple trance genres incorporating inspirations from analog synths, drum machines and deep tech melodies that sends your mind wondering while uplifting your spirit.

Romrez Beatport Channel: https://www.beatport.com/artist/romrez/114659

About NEWHD Media 

NewHD is not just about music; it's also about making a difference. By providing job opportunities for autistic individuals, those with disabilities, and veterans, the organization exemplifies its commitment to inclusivity and supporting those who need it most.(https://www.newhdmedia.com/

About Sophia’s Mission

Sophia’s Mission / NEWHD Media is dedicated to fostering inclusivity advocating and creating job opportunities in the radio industry for Autistic people and disabled veterans. (https://sophiasmissionus.org/)

For more information, please contact:
Zach Martin
Email: Contact@newhdmedia.com
Phone: 212-287-5792
Web: www.newhdmedia.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/newhdradio        
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newhdradio/




