Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Tuesday, 7 November 2023, 22:29 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.
Doubleview Gold Corp Sets New Records in Exploration at Hat Polymetallic Deposit

Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - November 7, 2023) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce a remarkable achievement in 2023. With an impressive 10,170 meters drilled this year, the Company has not only surpassed records but also illuminated the extraordinary potential of the Hat Polymetallic deposit in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The drilling campaign is ongoing.

Doubleview's mission has been clear:

1) Extend the Lisle Deposit: Pushing beyond the boundaries of 2022, the Company expanded the Lisle Deposit, primed to maximize mineral inventory for our 2024 maiden resource estimate.

2) Connect and Discover: Bridging the West Lisle Zone to the Main Lisle Zone revealed the Buck Zone Discovery, uncovering new layers of the Lisle Zone deposit.

3) Southern Expansion: Doubleview's team stretched the Main Lisle Zone southward, expanding the deposit domain by approximately 250 meters.

4) Future Insights: Work was not limited to drilling; the geology model was further developed using advanced 3D IP geophysical models, setting the stage for exciting future exploration programs.

The 2023 drill holes have now extended the previous boundaries of the Lisle deposit, and have bolstered the mineral inventory and volume for the projected Q1 of 2024 maiden resource estimate.

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO stated: "I sincerely appreciate our management team who supported us into accomplishment of several outstanding milestones, including but not limited to insightful advanced geological investigations, full archaeological studies, continuation of metallurgical work, and data compilation and organization in preparation for our mineral resource estimate. I also wish to express without reservation my appreciation of all of our employees and contractors that have contributed tirelessly throughout a long field season to the exploration of our exciting Hat deposit."

The archeological work that included remarkable 553 shovel tests, was carried out by an independent contractor parallel with Doubleview's exploration activities. The AIA (Archeological Impact Assessment) is expected to be received by the end of this calendar year.

Doubleview maintains a website at www.doubleview.ca.

Cautionary Note: Although a mineral resource estimation is currently being prepared by an independent engineering firm, no mineral resources have been estimated at the Hat Property and there is no assurance that further work will result in the Lisle Zone, or other zones if present, being classified as mineral resources.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (GER: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp
Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani
President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587
E: corporate@doubleview.ca

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186513




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.
Sectors: Metals & Mining, Daily Finance, Daily News, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Doubleview Gold Corp.
Oct 24, 2023 21:09 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Announces South Lisle Zone Drill Holes Extend the Main Lisle Deposit for 120 meters
Oct 18, 2023 20:59 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Reports Strong Massive Sulphide Intercept Logged in Drill Hole H067
Oct 16, 2023 20:59 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Reports Strong Mineralization Extends Buck Zone of the Lisle Deposit Another 250m South-Southwest
Oct 10, 2023 21:09 HKT/SGT
Drill Hole Assays in the Newly Discovered Buck Zone Connects the West Lisle Zone to Main Lisle deposit
Sept 26, 2023 21:29 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Reports Proprietary Metallurgical Testwork Demonstrates Recovery of Scandium into a Secondary Phosphate Product, with a Total Scandium Recovery Greater than 90% from the Hat Deposit
Sept 25, 2023 21:29 HKT/SGT
Archaeology Branch Confirms Doubleview's Favorable Interim Archaeological Impact Assessment
Sept 18, 2023 20:59 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Reports the Exploration Model and 2023 Diamond Drilling Targets at the Hat Polymetallic Deposit
Sept 11, 2023 21:03 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Surpasses 7,500m This Season Diamond Drill Coring at the Hat Polymetallic Deposit
June 12, 2023 20:30 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Gold Corp. Provides Drilling Update on Hat Project Exploration
June 12, 2023 20:30 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Gold Corp. Provides Drilling Update on Hat Project Exploration
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       