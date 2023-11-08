

DUBAI, Nov 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 26th global edition of the World Blockchain Summit, held in Dubai, recently concluded as a resounding success leaving the attendees with enthusiasm and excitement for the future of blockchain in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Held at the Address Dubai Marina on 1st and 2nd November 2023, the two-day event saw top industry experts, blockchain innovators, government stakeholders and investors come together and collectively highlight the practical application of next-gen blockchain solutions.



With over 1500+ C-suite attendees, the event featured insightful discussions, engaging keynote speeches, and thought-provoking ideas, all aimed at accelerating the adoption of transformative solutions and optimizing global industries. Trescon’s CEO, Naveen Bharadwaj commenced the event with a warm welcome address. The event featured thought-provoking discussions, keynote speeches, insightful keynote speeches that further delved into the current challenges and solutions from the blockchain space. One such session that generated a lot of attention was the keynote address by Charles Hoskinson, CEO & Founder, Input Output Global, talking about Cardano's evolution, marked by the introduction of smart contracts during the Shelley era and eloquently explored the interconnected themes of trust, decentralization, participatory governance, and digital assets underscoring their transformative influence on digital infrastructure. Another key session was the panel discussion on ‘CBDCs and Cross-Border Payments: A Deep Dive into Technical Aspects and Opportunities’. Moderated by Cal Evans, award winning digital asset lawyer, Gresham International, examined the role of blockchain technology and distributed ledger systems in facilitating efficient and secure cross-border transactions using CBDCs. The panelists, Tone Vays, Analyst, Trader and Founder, The Financial Summit; Kevin Soltani, CEO & Founder, GIMA Group; Matthias Mende, Founder, Bonuz, shared their valuable insights about the technical infrastructure required to support CBDC-based cross-border payments, including the role of central banks, commercial banks, payment service providers, and blockchain networks. One standout moment during the two-day event was the announcement on the significant investment from Cypher Capital and Master Ventures in Common Wealth. This community-driven platform is reshaping early-stage investing, fostering inclusivity, and creating a more equitable financial system. This investment underscores the growing commitment towards a level playing field for early-stage investors, propelling innovation and opportunity for all. Sharing their experience at the event, Hasnae Taleb, CIO at Ento Capital said, “Happy to be part of WBS not just as an investor with $4.7Bn AUM but as a woman in the world of finance and the land of opportunities, Dubai.” The accolades did not just stop here. Sharing his experience at the event Frederik Gregaard, CEO at Cardano Foundation, remarked, “It was incredibly vibrant and diverse; I would definitely come again.” Alan Tominey, Director of Technology and Product at Gorki Network, praised the event, stating, "It was a high-quality delegate summit; we connected with numerous investors and generated valuable leads." Sharing a common vision and passion for blockchain innovation, WBS hosted the regional finale of the Startup World Cup by Pegasus Tech Ventures. With many ingenious innovators showcasing how their vision is transforming the global digital landscape. AYDO, a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure platform (DePIN) that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3, won the regional finals showcasing the boundless potential of blockchain innovations. Following the remarkable success of the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai, we extend our gratitude to all of our sponsors and partners including our Lead Sponsor, Unicoin; After Party Sponsor, Legacy Network; Platinum Sponsor, Zeebu; Gold Sponsor, OzoneSpace; Silver Sponsors, Qlindo, COREDAO, Sui Foundation, and Highrise Studios; Bronze Sponsors, INNES Worldwide, Sastanaqqam, yard[hub], Mimo Labs, Minati, M2; Pitch Partners, CryptoUnity, Umma Life, Gorki, Web3 Geeks, MintStarGram.tech, iTeller; Exhibitors, WeList, Dubi Dabi, bitcastle, ROVI Network, LBM Solutions, Cobox Metaverse; National Media Partner, Dubai TV; Business Broadcast Partner: CNBC Arabia Official Newspaper Partner, The Fintech Times, and other media and association partners. Their unwavering support reinforces our commitment to promoting global blockchain innovation and fostering collaboration. Their support further reinforces our commitment to fostering global blockchain innovation and collaboration. As we call the curtains on the 26th edition of the World Blockchain Summit, we look forward with great anticipation what the next edition of the Summit has in store for us. Taking the conversation about the transformative next-gen solutions further, Trescon is proud to announce the inaugural edition of the Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo at Delhi on 23rd-24th November 2023. Additionally, get ready to unlock the future of blockchain technology at the World Blockchain Summit in Bangkok this December. To know more, visit: worldblockchainsummit.com About Trescon Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. Our summits, expos, and conferences create real economic impact by connecting and empowering the key ecosystem of government organisations, regulators, enterprises, corporates and more. 