Hon'ble MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Joins India's Most Impactful Tech Event - DATE (Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo)

NEW DELHI, Nov 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - There has been growing anticipation surrounding Trescon's Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo (DATE) as Shri Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, has confirmed his participation at the event. Set against the backdrop of India's thriving tech revolution, the event will take place on 23-24 November 2023 at the newly inaugurated Yashobhoomi (IICC Dwarka). It is gearing up to become a groundbreaking moment in India's technological evolution, inspired by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DATE is not just another tech event; it's a visionary platform aimed at shaping the future. It converges government bodies, enterprises, tech corporations, startups, and global investors. Featuring a unique framework with ten power-packed streams spread across three dedicated conference stages for insightful discussions, and multiple exhibition zones dedicated to technological innovations, DATE provides an actionable perspective into both contemporary and forthcoming tech trends.

"At DATE, we're not just organizing an event; we're nurturing India's tech aspirations," said Mohammed Saleem, Founder and Chairperson of Trescon. "It forges a space where expertise, innovation, and endless potential converge to script a new chapter in our technological narrative."

As India's digital economy is slated to reach US$ 1 trillion, emerging technology is becoming the bedrock for India's economic vision.  This transformation is not just about economic growth; it's a pivotal enabler of improved governance across the nation. These transformative technologies are redefining how industries operate by optimizing operations, enhancing efficiencies, and unlocking a world of new possibilities for the country. In this digital age, India's forward-looking approach is propelling it to shape a connected and prosperous society.

Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon, expressed, "We are elated to welcome Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at DATE India 2023. We look forward to gaining insights about his vision and initiatives that are driving the next era of innovation and transformation."

With the event rapidly approaching, boasting an impressive line-up of over 100+ global speakers, 3,000+ attendees, and the participation of over 500+ discerning investors, DATE is positioned to become a key driver in India's digital transformation journey. The event will also be graced by the presence of Hon’ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, further underscoring its role as a catalyst for shaping India's technological destiny.

About Trescon

Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership.

Our summits, expos, and conferences create real economic impact by connecting and empowering the key ecosystem of government organisations, regulators, enterprises, corporates and more. With the help of our 250+ employees across offices in 6 countries, several of our clients have quadrupled their leads, shortened sales cycles by half or less, entered markets three times faster, closed deals within unimaginable timelines and grown their businesses ultimately. For more information about Trescon visit: www.tresconglobal.com.

For further details about the announcement, please contact:
Nupur Aswani
Head – Media, PR and Corporate Communications, Trescon
+91 95559 15156 | media@tresconglobal.com




