

Toronto, Ontario--(ACN Newswire - November 9, 2023) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the outstanding assay results from the latest 39 drill holes, part of a comprehensive 147-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program. The total weighted average across 57 RC drill holes reported to date is 2,287 parts per million (PPM) or 0.23% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO). The PCH Ionic Clay Project continues to showcase impressive distribution, width, and grades, underscoring its significant potential. Summary: Overall Grade: Total weighted average of 2,287 parts per million (PPM) or 0.23% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) across 57 RC drill holes reported to date, including: 542 ppm or 0.054% Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO), and 167 ppm or 0.017% Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO).

Highest-Grade Intercepts : PCH-RC-051 from 0 to 11m End of Hole (EOH): 9,279 ppm or 0.93% TREO, and 2,138 ppm or 0.21% MREO, and 464 ppm or 0.046% HREO, including: 14,166 ppm or 1.42 % TREO across 4m (from 3m to 7m ) with 3,217.05 ppm or 0.32% MREO, and 662 ppm or 0.066% HREO, and 10,098 ppm or 1.01% TREO across 3m (from 8m to 11m EOH) with 2,483 ppm or 0.25% MREO and 550 ppm or 0.05% HREO. PCH-RC-063 from 0 to 24m EOH 27,189 ppm or 2.72% TREO, 6,293 ppm or 0.63% MREO, 1,369 ppm or 0.14% HREO, and 25,819 ppm or 2.59% Light Rare Earth Oxides (LREO) . ( Previously reported . See October 31, 2023 Press Release .)

"Appia has doubled the average depth of the mineralized zones to over 13 metres, and we now have a total weighted average of 2,287 ppm TREO across all reported drill holes each with significant magnet elements present," commented Stephen Burega, President. "With this set of results, we can see that the potential of Target IV in terms of distribution, grade, and thickness of mineralization is well beyond our initial expectations." "Results from holes like PCH-RC-063 and PC-RC-051 with very high-grade mineralization further validate our understanding and excitement of the project's geology," commented Carlos Bastos, Geology Manager and Appia's Brazilian Qualified Person. "It is very encouraging for Appia to see more high-grade results occurring within the Target IV area," stated Tom Drivas, CEO. "Appia will be working with SGS Geological Services to complete a comprehensive NI 43-101 technical report and Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on Target IV over the coming months, capitalizing on the promising results we are getting from our recent drilling." Appia will provide timely updates to shareholders and the general public as assay results are received from the remaining 90 RC, 106 Auger, and 1 diamond drill holes. The following tables exclude results from the pending 6 RC holes yet to be received by the Company — RC-PCH-053, 054, 057, 058, 061, and 062.



Chart #1 — PCH-RC-051 Drill Log



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Table #1 — Denotes weighted average chemical assay results of composites RC samples from PCH-RC-001 to PCH-RC-017.

(Previously reported. See October 16, 2023 Press Release - Click Here) To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Table #2 — Denotes weighted average chemical assay results of composites RC samples from PCH-RC-018 to PCH-RC-042. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Table #3 — Denotes weighted average chemical assay results of composites RC samples from PCH-RC-043 to PCH-RC-063. (Hole PCH-RC-063 was previously reported. See October 31, 2023 Press Release — Click Here) To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/186737_appiat3.jpg TREO = ([CeO2 ppm] + [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [La2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Pr6O11 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]). MREO = ([Dy2O3 ppm] + [Pr6O11 ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm]).HREO = [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]). For a full list of all assays released to date - PLEASE CLICK HERE



Map #1 — Location of Reverse Circulation Drilling Program, PCH Project, Goias, Brazil To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table #4. For a full listing of drill hole collar details - SIRGAS 2000 - UTM zone 22S. Please click here.

Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186737





