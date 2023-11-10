

MUMBAI, INDIA, Nov 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Cyber Express by Cyble, a leading cybersecurity news, and information platform, has announced to host the India 2nd Edition of World CyberCon 2023. The one-day event will take place on 1st December at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. The second edition of India's cyber security event embraces and espouses the theme "Securing India's Digital Future: Challenges and Solutions." With this event, The Cyber Express invites industry leaders to explore the opportunities available in the world to offer a range of cybersecurity services and navigate through threat actors effortlessly. The event features 30+ speakers from various industries, 10+ Knowledge-sharing sessions, 150+ delegates, 3+ hours of networking, and more. The event will be graced by our Keynote speaker Dr. Balsing Rajput, Officer on Special Duty, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, GoM with a panel of esteemed speakers: N. S. Nappinai, Advocate, Supreme Court and Founder – Cyber Saathi, Vijay Devnath, Grp. GM (Infra & Security) and CISO, Center for Railway Information Systems, Nareshkumar D. Harale, Vertical Head & VP – Cyber Security, ReBIT, Sandeep Khanna, Director, UIDAI, Amitabh Bhardwaj, Joint Director (IT and Cyber), Ministry of Defence, GOI, Shakil Ahmad, General Manager & CISO, Samsung R&D Institute India, Vijay Kumar Verma, SVP & Head Cyber Security Engineering, Jio Platforms Limited, Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, Ambarish Kumar Singh, CISO, Godrej & Boyce, Hilal Ahmad Lone, CISO, Razorpay, Kiran Belsekar, EVP – CISO & IT Governance, Aegon Life, Mahesh Juttiyavar, Global CIO, Mastek, Harshad Mengle, Head SOC, Aditya Birla Group, Col Kapil Jaiswal, Director Research (InfoSec & AI/ML), Integrated HQ in MOD, GOI, Sameer Paradia, Partner & Competency Head – Cognitive Cyber Security Services, EY, Venkata Satish Guttula, Co-Founder & CISO, CyberXGen, Akshay Garkel, Partner & Leader – Cyber, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, Ramesh Gurram, CISO, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Baidyanath Kumar, CISO, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. What truly sets this event apart is its vibrant Maharashtrian theme, promising participants an immersive experience in the rich and colorful culture of Maharashtra. However, that's not all; the event is poised to delve into a diverse range of cutting-edge cybersecurity topics. Here's a glimpse of what attendees can look forward to: Cybersecurity for a Digital Bharat: The National Strategy Agenda

Cyber Resilience for Small and Medium Enterprises: Strategies and Solutions

Best Practices for Web Application Security: A Comprehensive Guide

Enhancing Cybersecurity with Zero Trust: A Framework for the Future

Cybersecurity Trends in India: A Look into the Future

Evolving Cybersecurity Regulations: Compliance and Data Protection

Navigating the Digital Shadows: A Deep Dive into CTI and Emerging Trends

Guardians of the Digital Realm: Tackling Ransomware and Cyber Extortion Threats

Empowering Cyber Sentinels: The Crucial Role of AI and ML in Defending Cyberspace

Securing the Future: IoT Security Challenges and Solutions in India Augustin Kurian, Editor-in-Chief of The Cyber Express, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the 2nd edition of World Cyber Con India, a confluence where the brightest minds in cybersecurity converge. This year, we're diving deeper into the digital frontier to unravel, understand, and forge new pathways for a safer cyber world. Join us as we navigate the complex tapestry of cyberspace to protect its vast, interconnected landscape. Your Presence is the Key to a More Secure Tomorrow." The Cyber Express is committed to acknowledging and celebrating the achievements of cybersecurity experts, and this dedication is evident in the event. The event will feature the acknowledgment and facilitation of experts within the field of cybersecurity. But wait, there's a cherry on top! Goodies galore will be waiting for each attendee. So, be sure not to miss this exceptional opportunity. Tailored to potential audiences CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, security auditors, head of IT, Cyber Crime Specialists, network engineers, and all stakeholders of safe internet, The Cyber Express' World CyberCon aims to provide delegates with an invaluable opportunity. Attendees can gain insights from cybersecurity experts, forge connections with peers, explore potential business opportunities, gain insights into government and world leader perspectives on cybersecurity, and explore innovative solutions from industry leaders. Beenu Arora, CEO of Cyble Inc., highlighted the significance of this event, saying, " It's incredible that The Cyber Express by Cyble is back with yet another edition of the World CyberCon India, event. We're gearing up to be joined by our Partners, Infosec Leaders and Delegates, and Cybersecurity Exhibitors on December 1, 2023, in Mumbai, India. Bringing together Industry Experts, Key Decision Makers, and Experienced Cyber Influencers from across the country, the Conference will deep dive into the global threat landscape and the state of cybercrime. I am elated to be a part of this excellent convention and look forward to the business leaders and government officials coming together and sharing their expert cybersecurity knowledge." Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to learn from the best and network with professionals from across the cybersecurity spectrum. Reserve your spot at the World CyberCon India 2023 today by visiting https://thecyberexpress.com/cyber-security-events/world-cybercon-india-edition-2023/. About The Cyber Express by Cyble TheCyberExpress.com is a leading online platform that provides the latest news, insights, and resources in the field of cybersecurity. With a focus on delivering timely and accurate information, The Cyber Express aims to empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge they need to protect their digital assets in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact Ashish Jaiswal at ashish.j@thecyberexpress.com.





