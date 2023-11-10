Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, November 10, 2023
Friday, 10 November 2023, 08:34 HKT/SGT
Koat.ai and Plato AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Data Intelligence and Drive Innovation

NEW YORK, Nov 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Koat.ai, a next-generation social listening and intelligence platform, and Plato AI, a pioneer in open intelligence solutions, announced today a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the landscape of data intelligence and innovation.

At the forefront of data intelligence, Koat.ai is a comprehensive and actionable market insights platform powered by AI. The company's proprietary manipulation detection technology enables it to identify both human and manipulated (inorganic) accounts, providing unparalleled clarity of insight and data. With granular sentiment analysis, quantified emotions, and real-time abnormality alerts, Koat.ai empowers analysts, strategists, and decision-makers with the clearest and fastest insights into online narratives, enabling them to protect brand reputation, inform strategy, and seize opportunities.

Plato Technologies is a cutting-edge open intelligence repository and platform that harnesses the power of Generative Intelligence and Search in a scalable and profitable manner. Their platform is designed to provide a secure environment for consuming sector-specific real-time data intelligence.

The partnership between Koat.ai and Plato Technologies aims to leverage Koat's powerful datasets and enrichment technology with Plato's extensive repository of technical documentation and vertical intelligence. The collaboration will kick off with the development of a Biotech platform, where Koat's GPT-powered capabilities will generate insights from Biotech datasets from social and media sources. The platform will feature a Ticker-style interface that displays stock data and relevant conversations on a single graph, providing valuable insights for Biotech industry professionals.

Both companies are excited about the potential of this partnership, which will bring together the strengths of Koat's AI-powered social listening and Plato's open intelligence repository to drive innovation and deliver enhanced data intelligence solutions.

Koat is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, while Plato is based in New York, USA. The geographical diversity of the partnership reflects the global nature of their collaboration.

Dallas Toth, CEO of Koat.ai, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We believe that this collaboration with Plato will take our data intelligence capabilities to new heights, opening up new horizons for our clients and enabling them to make more informed decisions."

Bryan Feinberg, CEO of Plato Technologies, added, "Our generative intelligence network and Koat.ai's advanced social listening tools are a perfect match. We look forward to creating innovative solutions that will drive industry-wide changes in data intelligence."

This partnership signifies a new era in data intelligence and innovation, with Koat.ai and Plato leading the way. Stay tuned for exciting developments and transformative solutions from this dynamic collaboration.

About Koat.ai https://Koat.ai

KOAT.AI is a next-generation social listening and intelligence tool powered by AI for comprehensive and actionable market insights to protect brand reputation, inform strategy, and seize opportunities. With proprietary manipulation detection algorithms, Koat.ai has the power to identify human and manipulated (inorganic) accounts, providing True Market Sentiment and unparalleled clarity of insight and data. With granular sentiment, quantified emotions, and real-time abnormality alerts, Koat.ai empowers analysts, strategists, and decision-makers with the clearest and fastest insights into any online narrative.

About Plato AI https://PlatoAiStream.com

Plato is a Generative Intelligence Network and platform focused on today’s most active technology verticals. The platform is designed to provide an ultra-safe environment to consume sector-specific data intelligence.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

Plato AI
Bryan Feinberg
CEO/ Plato AI
Zephyr@Platodata.io

Koat AI
Matt Ewart
Chief Strategy Officer
Matt@Koat.ai




