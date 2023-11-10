

DUBAI, Nov 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Novationwire (https://www.novationwire.com/), a leading global press release distribution service provider, has announced the launch of its new Arabic PR distribution service tailored specifically for the Middle East region. With this latest service expansion, Novationwire now provides PR distribution in over 17 languages, allowing companies to reach key media and audiences in the Arabic-speaking markets of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Novationwire's Arabic wire service will distribute press releases to top-tier Arabic language publications, news sites, financial portals and regulatory disclosure systems across the Middle East. This provides companies an effective channel to share news in a region that has over 420 million Arabic speakers. The launch of the new Arabic service comes amid rising demand for public relations and communications support in the high-growth Middle East region. With Novationwire's global expertise and focus on providing localized solutions, the company is positioned to be a leading provider of PR distribution to the Arabic-speaking markets. "We are excited to announce the launch of our dedicated Arabic wire service for the Middle East," said Eric Lee, CMO of Novationwire. "As businesses increasingly look to connect with audiences and media in this region, our localized Arabic distribution will allow them to maximize the impact of their PR and communications strategy. This launch highlights our commitment to empowering companies through global press release distribution that is tailored for regional nuances." Novationwire's Arabic PR distribution includes placement on leading Middle East portals and publications such as Arabic Dir, HUNA Times, MENA Entry, Doha Press. This ensures news shared in Arabic reaches widely-read business and news outlets familiar to local audiences. In addition to distribution, Novationwire's Middle East PR services provide translations by native Arabic speakers who understand regional cultural references and terminology. The company also offers consultations to help clients craft messaging tailored to Arabic-speaking markets. Novationwire has extensive experience providing communications services worldwide, working with over 2000 clients and distributing to 120+ global regions. The company continues to expand its worldwide presence, most recently establishing operations in China, Southeast Asia and now the Middle East. About Novationwire Novationwire is a leading press release distribution service providing businesses access to global media networks. Through targeted distribution and local expertise, Novationwire enables organizations to connect with audiences worldwide. Novationwire's services include press release distribution, regulatory disclosure filing, multimedia, consulting, translations and more. For more information, visit their website. Media Contact

Eric Lee, Novationwire

Email: support@novationwire.com

Website: https://www.novationwire.com





