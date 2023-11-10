

HONG KONG, Nov 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited ("EuroEyes" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", HKEX: 1846) a leading global vision correction service provider, announces the Grand Opening of the Company's Flagship Eye Clinic covering an area of more than 8,000 square feet in Hong Kong's luxury shopping district, Times Square, Causeway Bay. With its expert international medical team, EuroEyes Hong Kong offers the latest techniques in ophthalmic treatments and top-tier eye care through the combination of its diversified eye examination instruments and tailor-made eye treatment plans. The clinic provides treatment options for vision correction, cataracts, and other eye diseases. It is one of only four eyecare facilities in Hong Kong that provides the cutting-edge Smile Pro® treatment. As a minimally invasive treatment, the Smile Pro® treatment is among the gentlest forms of eye surgeries and EuroEyes' preferred choice for correcting myopia. EuroEyes also offers a series of modern and safe laser eye treatments for presbyopia, a common condition typically affecting people over 45 that results in a gradual loss of the eyes' ability to focus on nearby objects due to the natural progression of aging. The treatments yield an improved high-definition vision that enables patients to get rid of the troubles of glasses, contact lenses or reading glasses. Replacing the high fashion brand Prada's former flagship store, EuroEyes Hong Kong's uniquely designed medical clinic covers two floors and has a showroom that faces Times Square's vibrant pedestrian walking area and highly popular tourist spot. It also has an optometry center for hosting eye health lectures and different educational activities where the public can learn about various personal eye health needs. Dr. med. Jørn S. Jørgensen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EuroEyes, commented: "This is an exciting step for EuroEyes to establish a state-of-the-art eye clinic in the heart of Hong Kong Island's luxury shopping district. With our highly skilled medical professionals, expansive clinic, and cutting-edge equipment, we are well-prepared to serve Hong Kong's growing needs for premier quality eye care. The prevalence of myopia is especially on the rise due to our consistent use of digital products. As such, it is estimated that around 4.0 million or half of Hong Kong residents will be affected by myopia by 2025, according to Frost and Sullivan. Moreover, the population with presbyopia is predicted to grow from 3.3 million in 2020 to 3.6 million by 2025 while the number of cataract patients in Hong Kong is expected to grow from 0.6 million in 2020 to 0.9 million in 2025 for a CAGR of 6.9%." EuroEyes Group has maintained a long-term partnership with Carl Zeiss, a leading manufacturer of optical systems and optoelectronics in Germany, and is recognized as a Global Center of Excellence of Carl Zeiss Meditech AG for its technological competence. Additionally, in 2021, the Group was once again presented with the "hat trick goal" award including: the most implanted Trifocal lenses (Zeiss) worldwide in the treatment of presbyopia, the most ICL implantations in Europe in the treatment of myopia, and the most SMILE Pro laser eye operations in Europe. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, EuroEyes Group is one of the most profitable publicly listed eye clinics in Hong Kong and has the highest EBITDA margin and second highest net margin. In August, the Group announced record high revenue of HKD346.4 million and gross profit of HK$167.6 million for the first half of 2023, with YoY growth of 9.7% and 17.6% respectively. The strong rebound following the lifting of Covid-19 policies highlights robust demand in Europe and China for premier quality eye treatments. As a result of management's dedication to streamlining operations, EBITDA grew 23.6% to HK$141.7 million and EBITDA margin increased to 40.9%. Furthermore, the Company performed 6,993 eye surgeries during the third quarter of 2023 ending September 30th, representing a 17% increase over the 5,967 eye surgeries performed in the same period in 2022. Euroeyes HongKong is a member of the EuroEyes International Eye Group (EE) with flagship clinics in: Beijing, London, Berlin, Copenhagen, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Munich, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou. About EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited (1846.HK) EuroEyes was established in 1993 and is one of the leading brands in the vision correction industry that combines German ophthalmology excellence and over 30 years of experience with individualised customer care. EuroEyes is one of the few eye clinic groups with a far-reaching geographical coverage, with operations in Germany, Denmark, the PRC and the United Kingdom. The Group's vision correction services include (i) refractive laser surgery (which includes ReLEx smile and Femto LASIK and Presbyond®); (ii) phakic lens (ICL) surgery; (iii) lens exchange surgery (which includes the monofocal and trifocal lens exchange surgery) and (iv) others (which include PRK/LASEK and ICRS implantation). For more information, please visit ir.euroeyes.hk.





Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

