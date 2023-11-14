Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: USPA Global Licensing Inc.
USPA Global Launches USPA 1890 Fragrance for Holiday, a Classic, Sport-Inspired Scent Made for Champions

West Palm Beach, FL, Nov 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - USPA Global today announced the launch of USPA 1890 fragrance in time for the holidays. From the long-standing brand that brings together elite athletes and champion horses, the award-winning "USPA 1890" is the latest classic, sport-inspired American fragrance for men. USPA 1890 will launch globally in 2024. 

Inspired by and made for champions, the crisp, fresh scent of the USPA 1890 Eau de Toilette embodies the athletic skill and fierce competition of the game. Evoking the great outdoors, this multifaceted fragrance epitomizes the sport, fashion, and vitality of those who possess a sense of adventure and a winning spirit.

Classified as a woody aromatic, the USPA 1890 scent opens with a citrus zest of bergamot fused with juniper, elemi, and lavender. Clary sage and eucalyptus evoke cooling, herbal effects wrapped with oak moss, warm amber, and upcycled cedarwood leaving a signature essence with sporty, sophisticated appeal.

Sports fans and consumers alike can wrap themselves in the winning spirit of USPA 1890 fragrance in select stores and online at USPA 1890 fragrance. With the sport-lifestyle brand's signature red, white, and blue stripe on the fragrance's glass bottle, consumers can own a piece of the sport with USPA 1890's 3.4 fl. oz. eau de toilette spray, or the 4-piece gift set with the 3.4 oz. eau de toilette spray, a .25 travel mini spray as well as a body spray and shower gel. These options and others, some including gifts with purchase like a USPA duffle, are the perfect holiday gifts for friends and family this season.

USPA 1890 has recently won the prestigious 2023 Beauty and Wellness Award, Fragrance for Men from POLO & Lifestyle Magazine. The Beauty and Wellness Awards celebrate and encourage the use of all varieties of skincare, beauty, and tools while spotlighting the market-leading companies that stand above their competition and provide quality products in their field. Winners were selected by a global judging panel after months of product usage and evaluation.

About USPA Global

USPA Global is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the sport-inspired multi-billion-dollar USPA brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. USPA Global is also the parent company of Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), which broadcasts the sport globally to millions of viewers on ESPN and multiple other platforms.

Contact Information
Stacey Kovalsky,
Senior Director,
Global Communications,
skovalsky@uspagl.com
+001.561.790.8036

Kaela Drake
PR & Communications Specialist
kdrake@uspagl.com
+001.561.461.8596




Topic: Press release summary
Source: USPA Global Licensing Inc.
Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Sports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

USPA Global Licensing Inc.
Oct 19, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Wins Two Prestigious Gold Stevie(R) Awards in the 2023 International Business Awards(R) Held in Rome, Italy
Sept 26, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Global Fall-Winter 2023 Collection
Aug 24, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Iconic Legends Campaign and Targets Billion-Dollar Opportunity in India
Aug 17, 2023 12:34 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Extends Global Partnership with the Federation of International Polo (FIP)
Aug 8, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Climbs to Top 25 of License Global's Prestigious 2023 'Top Global Licensors'
July 25, 2023 19:45 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Serves as Official Apparel Partner for 2023 Cowdray Gold Cup
July 10, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
For the Fifth Year, U.S. Polo Assn. Partners with the 2023 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Cup, Hosted by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales
June 22, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Announced as Finalist for Best Sports Licensed Brand at 2023 Licensing International Excellence Awards in Las Vegas
June 12, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Presents Vibrant, Sporty Spring-Summer Collection 2024, at 104th Edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo
May 18, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
4ocean and U.S. Polo Assn. Renew Global Ocean-Positive Sustainability Partnership Goal to Remove 150,000 Pounds of Trash from World's Oceans
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       