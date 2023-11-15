

Washington, D.C., Nov 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk (PGE) (IDX: PGEO) announced its cooperation with Chevron New Energies International (Chevron) and Mubadala Energy to embark on a Joint Study Agreement (JSA) to explore the geothermal potential in Kotamobagu, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. The JSA was signed during President Joko Widodo's visit to the United States and witnessed by the Deputy Coordinating Ministry for Maritime & Investment Affairs, Jodi Mahardi , Ambassador of The Republic of Indonesia for United States of America, Rosan Roeslani, President Director & CEO PT Pertamina (Persero), Nicke Widyawati and Country Manager Chevron Indonesia, Wahyu Budiarto. The JSA aims to capitalize on the companies' complementary strengths and experience. It will bring together PGE's experience and scale as the largest geothermal producing company and capacity holder in Indonesia, Chevron's expansive capabilities as a multinational energy company committed to providing reliable and cleaner energy, and Mubadala Energy's track record in delivering reliable and efficient energy to Indonesia and commitment to playing an active role in the energy transition as an international energy leader. The agreement provides a comprehensive framework to conduct a joint study into developing the Kotamobagu Geothermal Working Area (WKP). The agreement is aligned with the Government of Indonesia's recent announcements targeting the addition of 3.3 gigawatts (GW) of installed geothermal capacity by 2030. Geothermal electricity produced in Kotamobagu may provide clean energy source to feed the domestic market in Indonesia and potentially an input to produce low carbon hydrogen or ammonia. President Director of PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk, Julfi Hadi enthusiastically welcomed the JSA cooperation between PGE, Chevron, and Mubadala Energy, "Our Joint Study Agreement this time aims to utilize the complementary strengths of the three parties in developing geothermal in Kotamobagu," he said. Wahyu Budiarto, Chevron Indonesia Country Manager said, "This is Chevron's fifth collaboration with Pertamina and we are excited about the addition of Mubadala Energy in the Kotamobagu WKP. We look forward to bringing into the partnership, Chevron's technical expertise and new geothermal technologies to explore renewable energy resources to support Indonesia's energy transition goals."Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Energy, commented; "With our track record of delivering strategic energy resources in Indonesia for over a decade, we are excited about this partnership with PGE and Chevron to explore the expansion of geothermal energy, an important segment of Indonesia's clean energy growth ambitions. The opportunity to explore such projects is embedded in Mubadala Energy's commitment to playing an active role in the energy transition as we continue to support Indonesia's Net Zero targets." WKP Kotamobagu was assigned to PGE Kotamobagu as a subsidiary of PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk. based on the Decree of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources 14.K/EK.01/MEM.E/2022 where WKP Kotamobagu is an area that has a high enthalpy value with a volcanic hydrothermal system located in North Sulawesi Province with an area of 18,530 Ha. About PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk. PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk. (PGE) (IDX: PGEO) is part of the Power & New Renewable Energy (PNRE) Subholding of PT Pertamina (Persero) which is engaged in geothermal exploration, exploitation and production. PGE currently manages 13 Geothermal Working Areas (WKP) and 1 Assigned Working Area with an installed capacity of 1,877 MW, of which 672 MW is operated and managed directly by PGE and 1,205 MW is managed under a Joint Operation Contract scheme. The installed geothermal capacity in PGE's working areas contributes around 80% of the total installed geothermal capacity in Indonesia, with the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by around 9.7 million tons of CO2 per year. As a world class green energy company, PGE aims to create value by maximizing end-to-end management of geothermal potential and derivative products and participating in the national and global decarbonization agenda to support Indonesia net zero emission 2060. PGE has excellent ESG credentials with 13 Gold PROPER awards from 2011 to 2022 in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry's highest environmental compliance award for ESG Rating & Engagement. About Chevron Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe that affordable, reliable and cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and industry. We focus on reducing the carbon intensity of our operations and growing low-carbon businesses alongside our traditional business lines. For more information, please visit www.chevron.com . About Mubadala Energy Mubadala Energy is an international energy company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi. With a diversified portfolio of operated and non-operated assets spanning 11 countries, its primary geographic focus is in the Middle East and North Africa, Russia and Southeast Asia. Mubadala Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, which is owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi. The company's portfolio is around 66 per cent gas, with a working interest production in 2022 of approximately 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. 