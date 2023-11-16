

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - JBL (the “Company”) the leading audio equipment manufacturer and specialist in all things audio, launched its legacy-inspired line of speakers, the Authentics 200, 300, and 500 and the Spinner BT turntable at the Heart of Sound Roadshow at Mid Valley Mega Mall, Kuala Lumpur. This classically styled pairing brings yesteryear’s looks with the 21st century audio technology of JBL. L-R: Authentics Spinner and 500 Mr. Henry Yap, Managing Director of Global Best United (M) Sdn. Bhd. said, “The JBL Authentics line is the next design step for us, bringing quality sound technology in an attractive package for the home. When past and present merge, you have an attractive product with redesigned Quadrex grille delivering simultaneous voice assistants from Google and Amazon; which is something only 77 years of heritage can offer. Add the Spinner BT turntable and now you can enjoy true recording quality that only vinyl can provide.” L-R: The JBL Authentics line with 200, 500 and 300 Mr Mitchell Wong, Business Development Manager of Harman International (APAC), said, “Only JBL can couple a turntable like the Spinner BT, with the retro looks of the Authentics, bringing visions of the past melded with modern high-fidelity.” Jay Park, JBL Authentics 500 The JBL Authentics speaker range is available in three variations. The JBL Authentics 500 is the most feature-rich in the series: a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart speaker delivering Dolby Atmos to envelop listeners in immersive room-filling sound. The JBL Authentics 300 offers portable, high-performance sound with a built-in 8-hour battery, and the JBL Authentics 200 fills any space with powerful well-balanced stereo sound thanks to its 1” tweeters, full-range 5” woofers and downfiring 6” passive radiator. Designed with seamless user experience in mind, the JBL Authentics speakers features a new integration built in collaboration with Amazon and Google that provides listeners simultaneous access to their voice assistants. The JBL Spinner BT’s sleek design consists of an aluminum platter and tonearm, black MDF plinth with JBL orange or gold accents, a contemporary front panel, and a hinged dust cover that makes the unit an aesthetically pleasing sight. The belt drive and motor with an optical sensor underneath, ensures records are played perfectly in time at 33.3 rpm for albums, or 45 rpm for EPs and singles. Quickly pair Bluetooth speakers or headphones to the Spinner BT, and with Aptx-HD encoding there is no sonic compromise. The aluminum tonearm ensures excellent tracking of the record groove without wearing it out. Other tonearm features include a removeable headshell (end of tonearm) allows easy access to the cartridge for replacement or upgrade, adjustable counterweight and adjustable anti-skate. A high-quality aligned moving magnet cartridge, is preinstalled and aligned, on the JBL Spinner BT. Visit the Heart of Sound Roadshow at Mid Valley Mega Mall, Center Court Ground Floor until 19 November 2023. The JBL Authentics speaker range and the JBL Spinner BT turntable are now available for purchase at JBL online stores and all JBL authorised retailers.





