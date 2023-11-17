Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 17, 2023
Friday, 17 November 2023, 09:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Wiz
Wiz Launches AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)
Cloud security provider announces new capabilities for securing AI, enabling customers to accelerate innovation while minimizing cloud risk

NEW YORK, Nov 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Wiz today announces the addition of Wiz for AI Security to its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). This move makes Wiz the first ever CNAPP to include AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) capabilities, and comes amidst explosive AI adoption.

As companies capitalize on the transformative power of this technology, they must also embed security into every part of the AI pipeline. Wiz Research has found that over 62% of organizations are using at least one AI cloud service, and the trajectory shows no signs of slowdown. One corollary of that growth: security teams must contend with a slew of new services, instances of Shadow AI, and improper controls that could introduce risk - such as the leak of 38 terabytes of data that Microsoft AI researchers accidentally exposed.

"AI adoption today mirrors where cloud was several years ago: almost everyone is using it, but very few organizations have a process in place to govern it," said Yinon Costica, Cofounder & VP Product, Wiz. "Today's AI Security launch is a response to that need. Wiz is eliminating roadblocks to innovation, so customers can securely build with AI."

Wiz for AI-SPM delivers full-stack visibility, and enables customers to proactive remove risks in their AI pipelines. It includes the following capabilities:

- Extending full-stack, agentless inventory with AI-BOM 

- Enforcing misconfiguration checks for AI 

- Extending DSPM to AI 

- Extending Attack Path Analysis to AI 

- AI Security Dashboard

Visit the Wiz blog to learn more about how Wiz is empowering organizations to accelerate AI adoption securely.

About Wiz

Wiz secures everything organizations build and run in the cloud. Founded in 2020, Wiz is the fastest-growing software company in the world, scaling from $1M to $100M ARR in 18 months. Wiz enables hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks, Lightspeed and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io for more information.

Contact Information
Tamar Harel
Head of US Office, STLV
tamar@shalomtelaviv.com
+972508879311




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Wiz
Sectors: Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
kkplus kidsland launches Hong Kong's first Christmas large-scale Care Bears project, Turnover exceeds HK$1 million in the first weekend  
Nov 17, 2023 13:03 HKT/SGT
Novationwire Launches Cutting-Edge AI Platform Empowering Singapore SMBs to Boost Brand Influence  
Nov 17, 2023 12:40 HKT/SGT
ASEAN Ceramics 2023: the premier trade fair for Ceramics - Machinery, Technology and Materials professionals in Southeast Asia  
Nov 17, 2023 10:19 HKT/SGT
TransNusa Becomes Second Indonesian Airline To Launch Guangzhou Flight  
Nov 17, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Machine learning techniques improve X-ray materials analysis  
Nov 17, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Wiz Launches AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)  
Nov 17, 2023 09:50 HKT/SGT
The Largest Biotech City in Europe Will Soon Be Built, With an Investment Amounting to 7 Billion Euros  
Nov 17, 2023 09:30 HKT/SGT
BLUETTI Black Friday 2023: Exclusive Power Station Deals and Exciting Activities  
Nov 17, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Innovusion Delivers 200,000 LiDAR Units, Driving the Industry with Unprecedented Growth  
Nov 17, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
TVS Motor Company Forges Strategic Partnership with Emil Frey for Key European Markets  
Nov 17, 2023 07:38 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo (DATE)
23  -  24   November
New Delhi, India
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
AI and Big Data Expo
30  November -  1   December
Loadon, UK
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
BME 2023
13  -  15   December
India
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       