

HONG KONG, Nov 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - kkplus kidsland, a trendy toy platform of Kidsland International Holdings Limited ("Kidsland" or the "Group"; stock code: 2122), the largest toy retailer and distributor in China, partnered with Champion REIT (stock code: 2778) to bring about the popular IP Care Bears(TM) at Grand Atrium, 4th Floor, Langham Place from 10 November to 1 January. This is the first Christmas large-scale Care Bears project in Hong Kong. The program achieved an impressive sales performance of over HK$1 million during the first weekend, having seized the opportunities presented by the trend and the new generation of customers. Care Bears originated from the American greeting card designs of the 1980s. Each character has a different color and pattern, making them highly sought after by the new generation of customers. This project integrates the millennium Y2K elements as the core of the design, with the "Care Bears Express" Christmas train as the theme, creating a series of festival-themed photo opportunities. As well as 30 Care Bears in different roles and a special train compartment with 300 Care Bears, there is a giant two-meter high Grumpy Bear, a five-meter high giant Christmas tree, and a 40-meter Care Bears rainbow ladder. In addition, a pop-up store has been set up to attract Generation Z with over 100 kinds of Care Bears products and winter fashion items, allowing them to take photos and shop. Mr. Lee Ching Yiu, Chairman and CEO of Kidsland, said, "Through the trendy toy platform kkplus kidsland, Kidsland actively cooperates and interacts with brands from different fields, aiming to bring trendy and collectible toy products from around the world to customers. In view of the consumption potential of the new generation, the Group is offering a Y2K experience with Langham Place, a trendy hotspot for chic consumers that is popular among young customers. This initiative aims to meet market needs and trends, helping the Group expand its customer reach and drive sales growth." kkplus kidsland is a multi-brand trendy and collectible toy platform that offers unique product categories and an art gallery-style shopping experience. In addition to local brands in Hong Kong, it also collaborates with international brands from the United States and Japan, including the launch of a number of products in collaboration with well-known IPs that are popular worldwide, such as Creamy Mami, Care Bears, Lulu the Piggy, Leeeeeetoy, etc. The Group continues to innovate and now has a diversified product portfolio of more than 20 brands from around the world and 15 local brands, catering to different tastes and preferences and tapping into the fast-growing trendy toy market. "Care Bears Express" Christmas train lighting ceremony marks the beginning of the event. About Kidsland International Holdings Limited(stock code: 2122) Kidsland International Holdings Limited ("Kidsland" or "the Group") is engaged in the retail, wholesale, e-commerce and brand operation of toys and related lifestyle products in China. As a leading toy retailer and distributor in China, Kidsland has over 20 years of industry experience and represents a portfolio of world-renowned, category-leading brands. The Group owns a well-established online and offline sales network in China. Currently, its self-operated offline retail system includes kidsland stores, LEGO Certified Stores, FAO Schwarz flagship store and kkplus kidsland. Media Enquiry: Strategic Financial Relations Limited Vicky Lee Tel: (852) 2864 4834 Email: sprg_kidsland@sprg.com.hk Katrina Hui Tel: (852) 2114 4318 Email: sprg_kidsland@sprg.com.hk www.sprg.asia





