

Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - StrategINK successfully concluded the Sri Lanka Edition of The Global Agility Summit, the leading DATA|AI|CLOUD conference, in Colombo on 3rd November 2023 at Marriott by Courtyard, Colombo. The one-day conference brought together a dynamic assembly of 25+ subject matter experts and attracted 170+ attendees solidifying its reputation as the leading DATA, AI, CLOUD conference. The event served as a platform to explore the latest advancements, trends, and real-world applications in the fields of data analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed sponsor partners, whose unwavering support contributed to the resounding success of The Global Agility Summit’23. Our sponsors included industry giants such as Snowflake, Altria, Paloalto Networks, Cisco, Redington, Ruckus Networks, and Pinnacle, who played a pivotal role in making this event possible. With a focus on the powerful trilogy of Data, AI, and Cloud, TGAS brought to light the latest advancements, trends and best practices through numerous panel discussions and sessions that are shaping the future of business and technology, leading the way in enabling transformation through innovation. While each session catered to specific nuances, here are the key highlights from the conference: Exploring "Economic Growth & Technology Trends", highlighting the keys to unlocking transformation through technology, collaboration, and data.Embarking on a digital transformative journey in today's business landscape, focusing on establishing a Cyber-Resilient Enterprise in 2023.Crafting a unified defense strategy in a fragmented digital world and going beyond boundaries to ensure security and continuity.Enhancing infrastructural agility with data, AI, and cloud, and bolstering organizational agility with Generative AI to drive innovation.Changing role of CIOs, CTOs and CISOs reflecting a paradigm shift from being a leader to catalysing adoption of emerging technologies. “The Global Agility Summit has truly exemplified the transformative power of data, artificial intelligence, and cloud technologies in our ever-evolving world. The remarkable insights, collaborations, and innovations that emerged from the summit are a testament to the bright future of technology. We look forward to continuing this journey of discovery and growth, making our mark in the digital landscape”, said Santanu Ganguly, CEO, StrategINK For more info about TGAS’ Sri Lanka, visit: www.strategink.com/the-global-agility-summit-2023/sri-lanka/ About StrategINK Solutions A team of pragmatic and experienced Industry Experts, who passionately help Business Organizations (Buyers, Sellers, Business/Channel Partners) with a variety of services towards accelerating ‘Business Innovation & Go-to-Market’ pursuits. With our core offerings of ‘Research based Business Insights’, ‘Content driven Marketing Solutions’, ‘Digital Transformation Consulting & Advisory’, and ‘Learning, Enablement & Skill augmentation Services’, we catalyze & accelerate business transformation, digital led innovation, sales acceleration, skill enhancement, and customer delight. With our rich, diverse & hybrid model of digital and physical tools, techniques and industry proven frameworks and best practices, we develop unique solutions to address the complex business challenges of our clients and create compelling value through sustainable innovation. For additional information, please contact:

